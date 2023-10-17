In a shocking incident, Belgian police have swiftly responded to the tragic shooting of two Swedish football fans in Brussels ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden, reported by GOAL. The assailant, identified as 45-year-old Abdesalem Lassoued, was cornered and shot dead by police at a café in the Schaerbeek neighborhood.

The horrifying event unfolded in Brussels city center, leaving the football community in disbelief. The victims, both Swedish nationals, were targeted based on their nationality, according to Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo. “Two Swedish fans have passed away. A third person is recovering from severe injuries,” he stated, condemning the senseless act.

Inside the King Baudouin Stadium, where the match was scheduled, panic ensued among fans upon learning of the incident. Spectators were kept inside the stadium until 4 am as authorities initiated investigations into the tragic event. Players, match officials, and fans were all held in the stadium, with heightened security measures in place to ensure their safety.

Among those inside the locked-down stadium was Reims manager Will Still, who described the situation as surreal. “We are still locked in the stadium, with no exit allowed. It’s a bit of a blur for everyone,” he said during an interview.

Victor Lindelof, the Manchester United and Sweden defender, supported the decision to abandon the match. He praised the security team for their swift action, ensuring the safety of everyone present. “Our security team handled it well and put us at ease. Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the European Championship, so I see no reason to play,” Lindelof commented.

Head coach of the Swedish team, Janne Andersson, expressed his disbelief and stated that his players unanimously decided not to continue the Euro 2024 match out of respect for the victims and their families. The incident has sent shockwaves through the football community, emphasizing the need for safety and security at sporting events worldwide.