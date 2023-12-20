Belgium shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois faces disappointment as a persistent ACL injury sidelines him from Euro 2024.

Thibaut Courtois, the stalwart goalkeeper of Belgium, has expressed deep disappointment as he confirmed his unavailability for Euro 2024 owing to a lingering ACL injury that has sidelined him since the season's commencement. In an exclusive conversation with Sporza, Courtois revealed the profound frustration and the tough decision to forgo participating in the upcoming tournament to prioritize his rehabilitation.

The Real Madrid shot-stopper suffered a significant blow when he tore his ACL back in August, subsequently undergoing immediate surgery and embarking on a rigorous rehabilitation journey ever since. Despite yearning to represent Belgium in Euro 2024, Courtois made a prudent choice by informing both Real Madrid and the Belgian national team of his inability to participate in the tournament.

Courtois articulated, “Due to this injury, there will be no Euro 2024 for me,” emphasizing the imperative need to achieve complete recovery without rushing his return. Recognizing the intensity of the competition and his own standards, Courtois stressed his reluctance to play at anything less than peak fitness, opting to be an auxiliary pillar of support rather than a diminished presence in the squad.

The goalkeeper also disclosed receiving uplifting messages from peers who had encountered similar injury setbacks, sharing insights and encouragement from individuals like Marco Asensio, Radamel Falcao, and Mikel Oyarzabal. Courtois underscored the common consensus among players who experienced ACL injuries, highlighting the lengthy rehabilitation process that often spans nine to ten months before returning to top form.

While Courtois remains optimistic about a potential comeback in May, he acknowledged the challenges of attaining full fitness and readiness for a tournament as significant as the Euro 2024. With a realistic approach, the goalkeeper prioritizes his recovery, aiming to make a strong and impactful return at the onset of the upcoming season. His unwavering commitment to recuperation while offering unwavering support to his national team reflects his dedication and determination to return stronger than ever.