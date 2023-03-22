It’s a Nordic scrimmage in the Euro qualifiers, as Denmark clashes with Finland! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifier odds series here, featuring our Denmark-Finland prediction and pick.

The top two nations from the group of six – which includes Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, and San Marino alongside Denmark and Finland – automatically qualify for the continental footballing jamboree in Germany.

Denmark finished fourth in Group D of the 2022 World Cup. The Danes secured a goalless draw with Tunisia but lost to France and Australia in the group games.

Finland, on the other hand, had two friendly international matches this 2023 that ended as losses. They suffered a 2-0 defeat from Sweden and a a 1-0 loss to Estonia; both matches were held last January.

Here are the Denmark-Finland soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifier Odds: Denmark-Finland Odds

Denmark: -310

Finland: +800

Draw: +390

Over 2.5 Goals: +110

Under 2.5 Goals: -134

How to Watch Denmark vs. Finland

TV: DAZN, FOX Soccer Plus

Stream: fubo TV, ViX+

Time: 3:45 PM ET / 12:45 PM PT

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why Denmark Can Beat Finland

Denmark is currently ranked 18 in the FIFA Men’s World Standings. The Danes failed to impress at the 2022 World Cup finals, with the team collecting only one point in total in Group D.

The Danish squad could be made to work hard for the three points they will be expected to get against Finland in Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium. Despite last year’s World Cup disappointment, the team still managed to get second place in Group 1 League A of the UEFA Nations League. They are only bested by Croatia by one point, while they went ahead of France and Austria.

Manager Kaspar Hjulmand will bring a few changes for the start of this qualification program, reducing the average age of the squad by more than a year. Hjulmand even said in one interview: “In Denmark, we have this slogan called ‘part of something bigger’, and right now I am not sure if I am part of something that I like.” However, the 50-year-old manager has maintained his coaching position and is aiming to improve upon the semi-final position he led his country to during Euro 2020, losing to England after extra time.

Denmark will be without Manchester United midfielder and third-captain Christian Eriksen during the international break. The 31-year-old is still recovering from an ankle injury, and his country will have to do without his creative qualities in midfield. Eriksen has been one of the bright spots for Manchester United this season, scoring one goal and producing seven assists in 19 games played for the Red Devils.

Denmark will also be without the likes of defender Victor Kristiansen, midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, and forwards Andreas Skov Olsen and Kasper Dolberg. Their combined absences, including Eriksen, reduced the average number of caps in the squad from 39 to 25.

However, Denmark does not lack quality. The Danes have top footballers who have proved to be pivotal for their national and playing club levels this season. Vice-captain Kasper Schmeichel still shines for Nice. Captain Simon Kjaer as well as Joachim Andersen, Joakim Maehle, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, and Jens Stryger Larsen have been outstanding defenders until now. Midfielders Mathias Jensen, Mikkel Damsgaard, Christian Norgaard, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Philip Billing have been impressive midfielders in the Premier League. Martin Braithwaite and Jonas Wind are also serviceable forwards for Espanyol and VfL Wolfsburg.Focus will also be on Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old has emerged as one of the best young footballers in Serie A this season, and it has been reported that Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Arsenal are among the clubs interested to sign him.

Why Finland Can Beat Denmark

Finland, on the other hand, has done well in recent years, producing some impressive results. The Finns are currently ranked 56th in the FIFA Men’s standings.

Finland had four international friendlies from November to January, losing to Estonia and Sweden last January while securing 1-1 draws to Norway and North Macedonia. In the UEFA Nations League, Finland finished second in League B Group 3, with Bosnia & Herzegovina getting ahead by three points. Finland had a one-point advantage over Montenegro and Romania in the group.

Going into this match, the Finns are likely to adopt a defense-minded approach in the opening match of their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign, but preventing Denmark attackers from scoring in Copenhagen is easier said than done. Markku Kanerva’s men are a disciplined bunch who operate in a 5-3-2 system that can easily morph into a 3-5-2 in possession.

The best bet is to take the Finns to hold out until the break before Denmark forces a second-half breakthrough with a correct score play of 1-0 to the hosts attractive because these two nations rarely produce many goals when they are in direct competition. Lukas Hradecky will be challenged in his goalkeeping spot, while Nikolai Ahlo, Leo Valsanen, Robert Ivanov, Richard Jensen, and Arttu Hoskonen will need to build a tight defensive wall.

As always, a man to keep an eye on in the away team will be Norwich City attacker Teemu Pukki, who has netted 37 goals in 108 appearances for the national team. Players like Glen Kamara, Rasmus Schuller, Robin Lod, Pyry Soyri, and Joel Pohjanpalo who have been around for some time, will also be relied upon for their experience and overall quality.

Final Denmark-Finland Prediction & Pick

The two Nordic teams are set to deliver an exciting match. However, Denmark has some quality playmakers and scorers at their disposal. The hosts will not let themselves lose on home soil, so expect them to impress their faithful fans and get the win here.

Final Denmark-Finland Prediction & Pick: Denmark (-310), Over 2.5 goals (+110)