Netherlands clashes with Gibraltar in De Kuip at Rotterdam, Netherlands! Catch the Euro 2024 Qualifiers odds series here, featuring our Netherlands-Gibraltar prediction and pick.

Holland opened their Group B campaign with a 4-0 loss to France on Friday. The Dutch had 41% ball possession that game yet failed to capitalize on their 12 total shots.

Gibraltar started this qualifications rounds like any other year as minnows. They opened their journey with a heavy defeat against Greece, with Giorgos Masouras, Manolis Siopis, and Anastasios Bakasetas scoring to put Gibraltar near the bottom of the table.

Here are the Netherlands-Gibraltar soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Euro 2024 Qualifiers Odds: Netherlands-Gibraltar Odds

Netherlands: -8000

Gibraltar: +5000

Draw: +2200

How to Watch Netherlands vs. Gibraltar

TV: DAZN, Fox Soccer Plus

Stream: fuboTV, ViX+

Time: 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Why Netherlands Can Beat Gibraltar

Netherlands hopes to retain its top-six rank in the recent FIFA Men’s World Rankings. The hosts faced 2022 FIFA World Cup finalists France in their campaign opener. They were hammered 4-0 in the Stade de France in Paris, with Les Blues scoring three goals in the first 21 minutes of the game.

The Netherlands had surprisingly failed to qualify for the 2016 Euros. They made it back to the finals in the 2020 edition but were eliminated by the Czech Republic. The Flying Dutchmen have been improving since then, topping Group A of the recent World Cup, defeating Senegal and Qatar while getting a deadlock with Ecuador. Oranje made light work of the USA in the Round of 16, thrashing them 3-1 before losing to Argentina in the quarters on penalties. Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi looked like they were the heroes for Argentina in 73 minutes, but Wout Weghorst scored a brace in the 83rd and 90+11th minute to force extra time. Emi Martinez’ stood out as a world-class goalie and Argentina won on penalties 4-3.

Holland must now bounce back when they welcome Gibraltar on Monday, with the national side looking to get off the mark in Group B, which also includes the Republic of Ireland. Holland hopes to replicate its run of winning the European Championship back in 1988. They have reached the semi-finals on three occasions since then, so the national side will be adamant about advancing deep into the competition.

Ronald Koeman will have to play this one with Joey Veerman, Sven Botman, Frenkie De Jong, and Steven Bergwijn. Cody Gakpo, Matthijs de Ligt, and Bart Verbruggen are back on the team. Denzel Dumfries is available following a suspension as well as Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnaldum, Wout Weghorst, Davy Klaassen, Daley Blind, and Donyell Malen. Virgil Van Dijk, Nathan Ake, and Tyrell Malacia are also suited up for the team.

Why Gibraltar Can Beat Netherlands

Gibraltar notched the 200th spot among the FIFA Men’s world rankings. Gibraltar met Greece in their campaign opener and suffered a 3-0 home defeat. They first played in the European qualifiers in 2014 and have failed to make it to the finals in their two appearances thus far.

Gibraltar will need to work on their travel record, who are winless in away games since 2020 and have failed to score in four of their last five away games. Julio Cesar Ribas’s side had actually beaten Liechtenstein and Andorra in their two games ahead of the clash with Greece, but they have not won a competitive match since October 2020 in the UEFA Nations League. Their sole point in League C Group 4 of that tourney came in a tie with Bulgaria.

Gibraltar failed to qualify for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, while they were also not present at the finals of the European Championship in 2016 or 2020, so it would be a huge shock to see them at Euro 2024.

Los Llanis has lost each of their previous 18 European Championship qualification matches, scoring only five times in the process, which is an indication of the size of their task in this section. Gibraltar has faced Holland on two previous occasions, meanwhile, losing 7-0 at home and 6-0 away to Monday’s opponents during qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

As for Gibraltar, no injuries have been reported from their clash with Greece last time out. Liam Walker is the highest goalscorer in the current squad with five, and the 34-year-old should again feature in an advanced area for his country in this match. Lee Casciaro, who will turn 42 later this year, is also being tipped to retain his spot in the side, with 40-year-old Roy Chipolina captaining the team from the middle of the defense. Nicholas Pozo is the youngest member of the squad; he is also the only one not to play in the Gibraltar National League as he currently spends time in Cadiz in Spain’s La Liga.

Final Netherlands-Gibraltar Prediction & Pick

The Flying Dutchmen will take out their defeat in the opening match against Team 54. Los Llanis is predicted to get another thrashing in their travel. Back the hosts to get the easy win here.

Final Netherlands-Gibraltar Prediction & Pick: Netherlands (-8000)