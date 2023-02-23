With a hype first round at Camp Nou, Manchester United is set to deliver another classic fixture at Old Trafford against FC Barcelona. Join us as we continue our Europa League odds series, where we make our Man United-Barcelona prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Red Devils are virtually unstoppable on home soil, as their last loss at home was way back in September in a Group E match against Real Sociedad. Erik ten hag and his squad hopes to advance in the second round to grab their first silverware in his first campaign in England.

With the unavailability of key youngsters in their rotation, Xavi’s team managed to pull a tight contest with the English team. The Blaugrana hopes to power through in this contest after a spell of disappointing performances that led to their third place finish in the Champions League Group C.

Here are the Man United-Barcelona soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Europa League Odds: Man United-Barcelona Odds

Manchester United: +125

Barcelona: +210

Draw: +230

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: +104

How to Watch Man United vs. Barcelona

TV: TUDN USA, UniMas, Univision Now,

Stream: fuboTV, Paramount+, TUDN.Com, TUDN App, ViX, ViX+

Time: 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT

Why Man United Can Beat Barcelona

The Red Devils are in the midst of a magnificent football display, carrying an eight-game unbeaten run heading into this fixture. They remain as the sole English team still in contention for four silverwares. In the EFL Carabao Cup, they will challenge Newcastle United in the finals. In the FA Cup, they are set to take West Ham in the next match. They are making waves in the Prem, putting a tight challenge with Arsenal and Man City. This Europa League knock-outs provides another shot at a silverware, where they placed second in a group that includes Real Sociedad, Sheriff, and Omonia.

Erik ten Hag and company have a eight-game unbeaten run. United’s recent game was a 3-0 demolition agains Ledds United. arcus Rashford was once again in the scoreboard, scoring in the 25th and 56th mark. Jadon Sancho was in his scoring mood after being substituted in the second half, putting a goal in the 61st minute. Bruno Fernandes got two assists in the game while Fred earned one. Man U pulled off 26 total shots, with 19 inside the box. They also had 52 ground duels and 16 aerial duels won.

Rashford has been on a scoring tear for United, pushing in 24 goals in 36 games in this campaign. Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro have been making rounds as outstanding midfielders, while David De Gea keeps on improving his sharp goalkeeping duties.

Man U would still be without the services of Mason Greenwood, Christian Eriksen, and Donny Van De Beek. Antony, Anthony Martial, and Harry Maguire are doubtful in this game. Wout Weghorst hopes to get into a goal-scoring groove after signing with United last January. Marcel Sabitzer is also set to take midfield duties.

Why Barcelona Can Beat Man United

FC Barcelona is at the top of the Spanish league table at the moment, holding a healthy eight-point advantage over Real Madrid. Barcelona’s 11-game winning streak has been halted by a 2-2 draw last time at Camp Nou against today’s hosts, but Barca is still clutching to an 18-game unbeaten run.

The Blaugrana will look to extend their indomitable run in this game at Old Trafford. Xavi is familiar with the atmosphere at the Theater of Dreams, and he definitely knows how to work this game toward a victory. Barca has five wins and three draws in the last 11 games versus Man U. Their last victory over United featured a 3-0 rampage in Barcelona, thanks to a first-half brace by Lionel Messi and a 61st-minute goal by Philippe Coutinho.

The visitors’ last defeat on the road was way back in October after the Los Blancos thumped them at the Bernabeu. Aside from an array of goal-scorers such as Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Ansu Fati, goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has been a brick wall. The 30-year-old German is poised to take home the Zamora trophy, posting league highs with 17 clean sheets and an 86% save percentage.

Barcelona has an exceptional squad at their disposal but did have a few chinks in their armor against the Red Devils. Dembele and the coveted midfield duo of Pedri and Gavi are out for this game, which means Franck Kessie, Frenkie De Jong, and Sergi Roberto are primed to take their positions. After an outstanding outing with Cadiz, Ferran Torres is primed to start as winger, complementing Raphinha and Lewandowski.

Final Man United-Barcelona Prediction & Pick

Barcelona is severely depleted but they won’t give up without putting a fight. Man U still beams with confidence, but this game can go either way, as Lewandowski is expected to hunt goals against them. This is a tough one to call, but it’s best to bet this game to cover over 2.5 goals.

Final Man United-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 goals (-126)