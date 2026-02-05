As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to go for the three-peat in 2026, there's been plenty of talk about their dominant pitching staff.

From their four returning starters, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani, to the competition for their fifth starting spot between Roki Sasaki, Justin Wrobleski, and Emmet Sheehan, and their newly boosted bullpen headlined by ex-Mets closer Edwin Diaz, the Dodgers are in a good spot as they look forward to the future.

However, there's one member of the pitching staff that hasn't been talked about a ton in 2026 outside of trade rumors: Bobby Miller.

One of the team's top prospects just years ago, Miller now finds himself on the outside looking in, with no guarantee he'll become a legit piece of the Dodgers' puzzle in 2026. Fortunately, at Dodgers FanFest, Miller let fans know that he's taking this opportunity as motivation, as he knows he can still be a great player for LA.

“That’s the motivation for me right now, to get back to how I was a few years ago,” Miller said via The Athletic. “I know it’s still in there, and there’s more than that as well.”

Initially drafted by LA with the 29th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft, Miller looked like a legit player in 2023, going 11-4 over 22 appearances with an ERA of 2.76 and just 12 home runs allowed. Miller was not, however, able to match those numbers in 2024, going 2-4 with an ERA of 8.52 over 13 games as he dealt with a shoulder injury.

Will Miller be able to recapture a role with the Dodgers in 2026 after spending pretty much all of 2025 in OKC? Only time will tell, but fortunately for fans in Los Angeles, he has the right mindset heading into spring training.

“(The) big thing for me is just not trying to panic,” Miller said. “I found myself doing that a little bit last year, just worrying so much about getting back to the big leagues.”