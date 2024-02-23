Legia Warsaw's Europa Conference League journey has been marred by controversies and clashes, with UEFA again at the storm's center. The Polish powerhouse, known for its passionate fanbase, made headlines again as their loyal supporters unleashed an X-rated tifo ahead of their clash with Molde.
This season has been turbulent for Legia, with several run-ins with UEFA. Despite advancing from a challenging group that included Premier League side Aston Villa, their European campaign has been overshadowed by incidents both on and off the pitch.
Trouble brewed during the group phase when Dutch police alleged Legia fans of attacking officers before a match against AZ Alkmaar, resulting in one officer being knocked unconscious. Subsequently, 30 supporters were arrested following clashes with police before their match against Aston Villa.
UEFA took action against Legia, imposing fines and banning supporters over 14 from their ultras-dominated Zyleta end for the clash against Molde. However, the fans defiantly displayed a banner proclaiming, “This time you won, UEFA.”
As the game approached, a massive tifo was unveiled, featuring an X-rated message alongside a depiction of a Lego man wearing sunglasses. The provocative banner, adorned with the club's colors, bore the words, “Surprise, Motherf***ers!”
Despite their spirited display off the pitch, Legia's performance on it failed to match the fervor of their supporters. Facing a 3-2 deficit from the first leg, Legia succumbed to a 6-2 aggregate defeat against Molde, effectively ending their European journey this season.
The ramifications of the X-rated tifo are yet to unfold, but Legia fans have already been banned from the club's next five European away games. As UEFA grapples with the fallout from this latest incident, Legia Warsaw and its fervent supporters find themselves at odds with European football's governing body once again.