Reinforcements are on the way for the Washington Commanders ahead of their Week 8 Monday Night Football bout vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Although Washington will rely on backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to lead the way, the team is getting back wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

McLaurin missed the last four weeks after suffering a quad injury in Week 3. In his absence, the Commanders totaled a 1-3 record, dropping below .500 and to third place in the NFC East. McLaurin did not start the year as his normally impactful self, snagging just 10 receptions for 149 yards and zero touchdowns before his injury. However, after signing a new three-year, $96 million contract extension during the offseason, McLaurin expects to be a primary focus of Washington's passing attack upon his return.

His counterpart, Samuel, has been Washington's top receiver this season with McLaurin on the sideline. Yet, a heel injury hindered the Pro Bowl wideout for the last three weeks. Samuel played through the injury for two weeks, amassing 12 receptions on 16 targets for 111 yards and a touchdown, but was unable to suit up in a 44-22 Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Week 8 marks the first time the Commanders will have McLaurin and Samuel sharing the field since Week 3, when they combined for 103 scrimmage yards and helped lead the offense to a 41-point performance vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. With the two veteran receivers on the field, Washington is 2-1 and outscoring opponents 80 to 57.

The Commanders are looking for McLaurin and Samuel's return to spark their offense after failing to score more than 25 points in each of the last two weeks. Their return becomes even more pressing, knowing the Chiefs are riding high after a dominant defensive shutout win against the Raiders and allowed 17 points to the Detroit Lions' third-highest scoring offense.

Taking down Kansas City will be tough, but with McLaurin and Samuel back, winning becomes a higher probability for the Commanders.