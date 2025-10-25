One of the most popular segments on ESPN's “College GameDay” since Pat McAfee joined the broadcast is the field goal kick. Each week, a lucky student gets the chance to kick a 33-yard field goal. On Saturday, when “College GameDay” aired at Vanderbilt University for the Commodores' matchup against the Missouri Tigers, one student nailed the kick so well that he seemingly could garner some offers from kicker-needy teams around the nation.

Tyler Hwang, a 19-year-old student at Vanderbilt, was given the chance to kick the field goal for $500,000. He lined up the kick perfectly, and it appeared his kick attempt could have been good from nearly 50 yards out. He also nailed the kick for $250,000 to charity.

Tyler from Vanderbilt wins $500,000 in Pat McAfee's kicking contest and probably earned several NIL offers from colleges in need of kickers. What a kick! pic.twitter.com/xi5JVAa9vm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The kick was so good that even “College GameDay's” Kirk Herbstreit was mightily impressed. Herbstreit had the best seat in the house, as he held the ball for Hwang. But the popular college football analyst had to give the Vanderbilt student a shoutout for his amazing efforts on Saturday.

“IS THIS THE BEST KICK WE’VE EVER SEEN ON GAMEDAY???”

Not long after the kick, Pat McAfee and the “College GameDay” crew discussed what they just witnessed. Everyone on set was elated with the kick, as well as Hwang's celebration.

WHAT A KICK What a moment for Tyler.. He hit an ABSOLUTE BOMB #CollegeGameDay https://t.co/mcFX8zQ21q pic.twitter.com/qQpN5TcSBE — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 25, 2025

Perhaps after hitting that field goal, Hwang should get some offers. It appeared his kick would have been good from 50 yards out, which is a deep shot for anybody. Additionally, the Vanderbilt student was able to make the kick despite a ton of pressure of winning $500,000 plus an additional $250,000 to charity. All while making the kick in front of thousands of fellow students and millions of Americans watching on ESPN.