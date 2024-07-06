In a shocking moment during France and Germany's friendly in preparation for the upcoming Olympics, France wing Evan Fournier was ejected after he choked Germany guard Dennis Schröder.

Evan Fournier ejected for choking Dennis Schröder

With France up 41-23 late in the first half of the friendly, Schröder was driving to the basket on Fournier and the two NBA veterans got tied up under the hoop and Schröder hit the ground hard. Schröder then got back up and appeared to put his hands on Fournier's shoulders while talking back to him.

Fournier then responded by briefly choking Schröder before being pulled apart by their teammates and officials. Fournier was quickly ejected.

After the ejection, the two quickly embraced, spoke and appeared to make up before Fournier was escorted off the court.

Fournier, who is currently a free agent, spent last season with the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. He averaged 6.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. The 12-year NBA veteran has also spent time on the Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets and most notably, the Orlando Magic. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, despite interest from the EuroLeague, Fournier “prefers” to continue his NBA career and is expected to generate some NBA interest.

Schröder split time last season with the Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets. Between the two teams, he averaged 14.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists while shooting 37.5% from three. In Schröder's 11-year NBA career, he's spent time with the Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets. Schröder is expected to be one of the key returning pieces to a rebuilding Nets team.

Fournier's absence didn't have much impact on the result of the game. France, who already had a significant lead at the time of Fournier's ejection, continued to dominate without their sharpshooting wing.

Led by their young phenom Victor Wembenyama, who scored 25 points with five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in just 19 minutes, France beat the reigning World Champions 90-66.

Germany was playing shorthanded, missing key pieces Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, and Daniel Theis due to NBA free agency. They should be much more competitive going forward with their full roster available.

Both France and Germany are going to be favorites to compete for medals during the Olympics alongside favorites the United States.

A potential France-United States matchup featuring reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Wembenyama against the star-studded US roster featuring players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and new American citizen Joel Embiid would be one of the most highly anticipated international basketball matchups of all time.

If France and Germany match up in the Olympics, all eyes will be on Schröder and Fournier and whether or not there will be any more fireworks between the two.