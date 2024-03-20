Philadelphia 76ers superstar and reigning MVP Joel Embiid, a Cameroon native, has lived in the United States since he was a teenager and became an American citizen in 2022, paving the way for an interesting decision related to the 2024 Olympics.
While Embiid has never represented any country in international competition, rumors began swirling in the summer of 2022 that Embiid would join France after acquiring a French passport. He soon thereafter became an American citizen, allowing him to choose between Team USA, France, or Cameroon. In October 2023, Embiid announced his commitment to Team USA for the 2024 Olympics, explaining that he has lived in the U.S. for more than a decade and that his young son is American as well. But that hasn't stopped criticism from those who feel aggrieved by Embiid's choice.
Two such people are Jean-Pierre Siutat, the president of the French Basketball Federation, and French men's national team general manager and former NBA player Boris Diaw, who both told The Athletic's Joe Vardon that they helped Embiid become a French citizen so the NBA star would play for France.
“Joel came to us and said that he wanted to play international basketball, he said he wanted to win, and he said he wanted to play for France and he wanted to win with France,” Diaw said. “So we listened to him.”
"Team USA, with him, who can beat you? Come on, nobody. This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal."
Joel Embiid's “easy way” to get Olympic gold?
While Siutat and Diaw say Embiid told them he wanted to join the French national team, a spokesman for Embiid said the French side pursued it without Embiid asking for it.
With Embiid officially having chosen Team USA over France, Siutat said the Americans are heavy favorites to win the Olympics in Paris.
“Team USA, with him, who can beat you? Come on, nobody,” Siutat said. “This is an easy way for him to get an Olympic medal.”
Had Embiid joined France, the French roster would have been particularly interesting, with the country's three best players all being 7 feet or taller. The Minnesota Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert and San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama are expected to represent France in the 2024 Olympics.
While bad feelings will likely linger, Embiid's status for the Olympics is in question after he underwent knee surgery in February. At one time the frontrunner to win the NBA MVP for a second consecutive year, Embiid has missed the 76ers' last 22 games and only began practicing on Sunday. At the time of the procedure, the 76ers were reportedly optimistic that Embiid would return in time for the playoffs.