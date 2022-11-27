Published November 27, 2022

By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

For the first two-thirds of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns sort of stunk. Sure, they put up points on their first two drives of the game, scoring a touchdown off of a Nick Chubb run and then a 51-yard field goal off the leg of Cade York, but unfortunately, the offense dried up in a big way after that, going punt, missed field goal, and interception to finish out the first half then delivering fans a steady string of punts before a huge touchdown catch by David Njoku on the penultimate drive of the game sent things into overtime.

Things got so bad that a literal skunk made its way into the stadium and started wreaking havoc on the poor fans in attendance at First Energy Stadium.

There is a SKUNK in the stands at the #Browns game. 👀🦨😂pic.twitter.com/HfxbvBU1UP — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 27, 2022

That’s lowkey terrifying.

While the majority of the game against the Buccaneers was a stinker, for some fans more than most, there was a happy ending for fans of the Browns, as the team was able to kick things into overtime, stifle the Todd Bowles defense on two-straight drives and then run the ball into the endzone with Chubb for the game-winning score thanks in large part to a huge jailbreak 45-yard reception that took the ball from the 48 yard line all the way to the three. Though there’s still no update on the skunk – did it get out, is it still living in the stadium? – Browns fans found were at least left with a happy ending to their otherwise stinky afternoon, Cleveland advanced to 4-7, and Jacoby Brissett got a win over his mentor, Tom Brady. All-in-all, a successful afternoon in Ohio.