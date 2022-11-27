For the first two-thirds of their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Cleveland Browns sort of stunk. Sure, they put up points on their first two drives of the game, scoring a touchdown off of a Nick Chubb run and then a 51-yard field goal off the leg of Cade York, but unfortunately, the offense dried up in a big way after that, going punt, missed field goal, and interception to finish out the first half then delivering fans a steady string of punts before a huge touchdown catch by David Njoku on the penultimate drive of the game sent things into overtime.

Things got so bad that a literal skunk made its way into the stadium and started wreaking havoc on the poor fans in attendance at First Energy Stadium.

That’s lowkey terrifying.

While the majority of the game against the Buccaneers was a stinker, for some fans more than most, there was a happy ending for fans of the Browns, as the team was able to kick things into overtime, stifle the Todd Bowles defense on two-straight drives and then run the ball into the endzone with Chubb for the game-winning score thanks in large part to a huge jailbreak 45-yard reception that took the ball from the 48 yard line all the way to the three. Though there’s still no update on the skunk – did it get out, is it still living in the stadium? – Browns fans found were at least left with a happy ending to their otherwise stinky afternoon, Cleveland advanced to 4-7, and Jacoby Brissett got a win over his mentor, Tom Brady. All-in-all, a successful afternoon in Ohio.