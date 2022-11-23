Published November 23, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The Cleveland Browns season has had its share of obstacles. As the team currently sits with a 3-7 record in third place in the AFC North division, the return from suspension is looming for controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson. However, backup Jacoby Brissett has led the offense in the 2022 NFL season and has performed admirably with the understanding and expectation that he would keep the proverbial seat warm until Watson returns in Week 13. Brissett opened up recently about his experience in Cleveland this year, according to 92.3 The Fan.

“I don’t think I should be commended on doing my job and doing what I’m supposed to do and what I told myself and everybody else that I was going to do,” shared Brissett. “I’m doing my job. But I just obviously wish we won more games.”

Brissett has started ten games for the Browns in 2022, throwing for 2,398 yards, 11 touchdowns, and five interceptions to go along with 211 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, per Pro Football Reference. Though his stats are not eye-popping, Brissett has been a popular figure in the Browns’ locker room, drawing praise from teammates and head coach Kevin Stefanski.

“Jacoby has been amazing for us,” running back Nick Chubb said. “He is a great person overall and a very good player. He has done a lot of great things here. I love him.”

Stefanski shared that he believes Brissett “has provided outstanding leadership for this football team. Good in the quarterback room, good in the offensive meeting room, and good with the team. Has provided a very balanced approach to the group.”

The Browns are preparing for a Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what will likely be Brissett’s last start before Watson returns to play the Houston Texans in Week 13.