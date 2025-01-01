When Kenny Pickett had to leave Week 17 after aggravating his rib injury, the Philadelphia Eagles had to turn to Tanner McKee to close out the game.

The results, as it turned out, were very good, with the pride of Stanford completing three of his four passing attempts for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Discussing what he saw from McKee in the game while watching the lopsided win from the sidelines, even Pickett was impressed by his backup and excited to see him fight success in limited time.

“That was awesome. I’m so happy for [Eagles QB] Tanner [McKee]. He’s a great guy. Being in the quarterback room, you spend so much time together,” Pickett told reporters. “We watched a lot of tape together on the opponent for whatever week it is. In the meetings, and on the field, and in the weight room. So happy for him, and he does everything right. A special day for everybody in that locker room.”

Asked if he had any advice for McKee during the game or after, Pickett noted that his teammate stayed ready, so he didn't have to get ready when his number was called.

“He was prepared. We go through all of our checks together, and anything that we could see out there,” Pickett told reporters. “Him and [Eagles QB] Ian [Book] were great when I came off the field on the sideline, relaying and communicating what they were seeing and what to expect for the next drive. Really grateful for those guys.”

While some QB rooms throughout the years have been notable for their competitiveness, it's clear the Eagles don't have that problem, with their players instead all working together for the common good. Considering where things stand heading into Week 18, that should be very good news to fans.

Tanner McKee may need to play again in Week 18

So, with Pickett leaving Week 18 with an injury and Jalen Hurts still not cleared, could McKee see action again in Week 18? Nick Sirianni isn't sure, but he isn't ready to rule Pickett out just yet, as he showed major toughness at the Linc.

“We’ll see where he is as the week continues. Again, haven’t met with him yet on the injuries or anything like that. So I’ll have more information for you the next time we talk. But [QB] Kenny [Pickett] sure showed toughness to be able to go out there. He was able to go out there and play really good football to help us win that football game through something that is very painful. It just shows you how tough of a competitor he is and how tough of a person he is that he went out and did those things,” Sirianni told reporters.

“So, really excited for him of how he played. And I’m sure he’s sore. I’ll let him answer that. Again, I don’t have that information. But I’m sure he is. All I can say is we’ve got a group of tough football players in here, and that shows in a lot of different ways. That shows through your mental toughness, your physical toughness, and your ability to play through things and play through pain. At this point in the year, everyone’s playing through pain. But Kenny, really just a special performance through the circumstances.”

For the Eagles, Week 18 is completely meaningless save Saquon Barkley's pursuit of Eric Dickerson's record. But no matter who plays in the game, it's safe to say fans should still tune in, as they'll get to see some high-level play from whoever ends up under center.