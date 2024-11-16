As the professional sports world collectively came together to watch Jake Paul put on a boxing match for the ages against Mike Tyson, the overall takeaway was largely the same: that was sort of bad, right?

That's right, after hyping up the event for weeks with social media drama, bus adverts, and a sheath to protect the younger Paul brother's ear from “Iron” Mike, the two boxers stepped into the ring in the middle of AT&T Stadium, with the curtains crucially covered, and just sort of slopped their way through the fight for a contested decision that went Jake's way.

But don't take my word for it, as even Lakers legend and Dodgers/Commanders owner Magic Johnson simply wasn't feeling the fight, which, considering his usual levels of positivity, is saying something.

“Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore,” Johnson wrote on social media. “It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing.”

Goodness, that's a more brutal blow than either fighter threw at AT&T Stadium, which, considering the technical issues fans had watching the fight on Netflix, really led to a disappointing end to the evening all around.

Fortunately for Johnson, even if the fight wasn't up to his standards, he should still have plenty of reasons to be happy, as his Lakers are playing very well, having just beaten Victor Wembyama's San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Cup game, his Dodgers just had a parade down Grand Ave, and his Commanders still looks like a force in the NFL even after two-straight losses. And for the rest of us? Well, at least the fight is over, and the analysis can begin, which will almost certainly be more fun than the actual fight.