Dive into the tumultuous £500 million takeover saga of Everton by 777 Partners, facing a potential collapse.

The anticipated £500 million takeover of Everton by 777 Partners appears to be on the brink of collapse, with financial hurdles threatening to drown the deal. The Bermuda Monetary Authority's move to place 777Re, a subsidiary of the American company, under administration has blocked access to approximately £2.4 billion crucial for the completion of the takeover.

Serious doubts already loomed over 777 founders Josh Wander and Steven Pasko passing the Premier League's fit and proper person test despite receiving approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. Three months since the agreement to sell by majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri, audited accounts from the Miami-based group are yet to be presented to the Premier League.

Recent revelations have further complicated matters for Moshiri, as Everton faces another Premier League charge for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Investigative reports suggest that insurance company Haymarket, a significant financial contributor to 777Re, is under investigation in Utah for suspected financial rule violations.

These financial setbacks could derail any hopes of 777 Partners taking over Goodison Park. Meanwhile, Moshiri, who has invested £750 million since 2016, may find himself without a buyer and in charge of a club dealing with multiple financial challenges, including ongoing lawsuits and unpaid fees.

Despite 777 Partners injecting £150 million to support Everton and the Bramley-Moore Dock stadium construction, additional financial woes, including a UK High Court pursuit for unpaid aircraft leasing fees and lawsuits totaling £49 million, cast a shadow over the controversial American outfit.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters has indicated a delay in the decision on 777 Partners' takeover, citing unsatisfactory responses from the US fund. With the freeze on £2.4 billion assets and mounting financial allegations, Everton's future ownership hangs in the balance as the Premier League weighs its options in this increasingly complex situation.