The Los Angeles Rams are ready to get back to the playoffs during the 2025 NFL season. LA almost made it to the NFC Championship in 2024 and know they have to get back ASAP while Matthew Stafford is still under center. One of LA's newest offensive weapons sounds confident ahead of the regular season.

Rams wide receiver Davante Adams heaped praise on his head coach during a recent interview.

“I don't know if I've ever gotten universal feedback about a human being and it turned out to be like 100% accurate,” Adams said about Sean McVay. “Just getting around him and seeing how he is as a person. The respect he has for players, the way he communicates. Just the vibe, the sameness, every single day. You love that in your coach. We love the respect he gives from the bottom to the top.”

The Rams signed Adams to a two-year contract worth $46 million during NFL free agency this spring.

Adams certainly seems to be happy with his new head coach. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler even reported in June that Adams feels he's “living in luxury” after his last two seasons in the NFL.

Adams claimed that McVay has the same DNA as other great athletes and coaches.

“He has the growth in mind, I think, when he's talking about not being satisfied with what he's done, which is the mentality of all the greats” Adams added. “I feel like [Michael] Jordan's that way, Kobe with the ‘job's never finished'… The greats are never satisfied where they are and they're always trying to continue to elevate.”

Can Sean McVay, Davante Adams get the Rams to the Super Bowl this season?

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches offensive drills during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams got close to the Super Bowl last season. Could the addition of Davante Adams help LA get back to the big game?

Adams thinks it is a possibility, Especially because of his confidence in McVay.

“Having won a Super Bowl, he knows what it takes,” Adams concluded. “So when you see certain things, people want to acknowledge the small accomplishments along the way, [and] as a great you want to sit there and just be like I appreciate it, but let's ease up a little bit on the congratulations. We'll continue to push and hopefully match what we've done, if not exceed it.”

The first step will be repeating as NFC West division champions.

It will be exciting to see how the Rams perform during the 2025 NFL season.

