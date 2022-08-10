‘Everyone else is making it awkward’: Mike McDaniel drops truth bomb on facing Tom Brady after tampering punishment

The Miami Dolphins reportedly tampered with games while Brian Flores was the coach. They offered him money to lose games so they could receive a higher draft pick. They also reportedly tampered with former New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The Dolphins were apparently talking to both Brady and Payton about joining the team during the season. As a result, the Dolphins were forced to forfeit a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a third-round pick in 2024, per PFF’s Ari Meirov. Additionally, owner Stephen Ross was suspended through October 17, 2022.

The Dolphins are set to take on the Buccaneers on August 13th in a preseason game. It will be one of the more intriguing preseason contests given the history between Miami and Tom Brady. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel commented on the potential awkwardness of facing Brady following the tampering news, per Dolphins beat reporter David Furones.

“For me, nothing happened. Everyone else is making it awkward.”

Mike McDaniel doesn’t expect there to be any issues while facing Tom Brady. But this game will take most of the headlines in Week 1 of the preseason. The tampering news was made public just over a week ago, so it is still rather fresh.

The Dolphins are also participating in joint practices with the Buccaneers ahead of the game. One would imagine that may be awkward. However, McDaniel probably appreciates the challenge. His defense is tasked with trying to defend the greatest quarterback of all-time in Tom Brady at these practices.