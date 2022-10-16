The Green Bay Packers suffered a disappointing loss in Week 6 against the New York Jets, and Matt LaFleur was not happy about it. The Packers head coach didn’t hold back in the aftermath of the humbling defeat at Lambeau Field, and hinted that some key changes could be on the way involving the offensive line after their disaster-class performance on Sunday. Via Ryan Wood, LaFleur admitted that “everything is on the table” in regard to Green Bay’s offensive line after it struggled to contain the Jets’ defense and protect Aaron Rodgers in Week 6.

Matt LaFleur said he replaced Royce Newman at RG with Jake Hanson late in first half trying to give right side of OL a spark. Asked him if #Packers need to give Yosh Nijman a crack at RT moving forward. “Everything is on the table,” he said. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) October 16, 2022

LaFleur was asked about the possibility of deploying Yosh Nijman at right tackle in the future, to which he didn’t rule anything out. LaFleur made some tweaks in-game in the trenches, replacing former Bronco and 2022 offseason acquisition Royce Newman with Jake Hanson during the second half.

It didn’t make too much of a difference, as the Packers offense simply failed to get much of anything going against the Jets. Rodgers ended the day having completed 26-of-41 pass attempts for 246 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. He was sacked four times for 36 yards and he was hit nine times in the game. Backup QB Jordan Love even came in for the final drive of the game. Simply put, the offensive line made it impossible for him to generate any level of momentum on offense, and that fact didn’t escape LaFleur.

Matt LaFleur and the Packers have some serious questions to address after going 0-2 in their two-game set against New York teams. They were shut down by the Giants in London in Week 5 before failing to get the job done on their home turf in Green Bay in Week 6. What’s worse, the overseas game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium counted as a home game for the Packers, so they’ll have lost both games while being designated as the home team.