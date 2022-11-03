Everything New in Genshin Impact Version 3.2

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 concludes the Sumaru Archon Quest, two new characters, and a whole lot more. Here’s what’s new in Genshin Impact 3.2

Genshin Impact 3.2 Update

Travelers who reached Adventure Rank 5 or above before November 1st, 2022 22:00 UTC are eligible for the compensation, totaling to 600 Primogems.

New Characters and Banners

Two new characters will become playable in Version 3.2.

In the first phase of the patch, the Dendro Archon Kusanali, also known as Nahida (5-star Dendro Catalyst), will be featured. She will be obtainable in the “The Moongrass’ Enlightenment” Event Wish, alongside the rerun of “Frolicking Flames” Yoimiya (5-star Pyro Bow)

Their respective signature weapons, including the new 5-star Catalyst “A Thousand Floating Dreams,” are featured in the Weapon Banner.

The other new character, “Fantastical Evening Star” Layla (4-star Cryo Sword), will be featured in the second phase of the patch, on the rerun banners of “Astute Amusement” Yae Miko (5-star Electro Catalyst) and “Childe” Tartaglia (5-star Hydro Bow).

New Systems

A new feature has been added to the Serenitea Pot called “Replication.” Travelers can now generate Replicas to record the arrangement of Furnishings in each area of their Realm, and by sharing the corresponding Replica ID, other Travelers can replicate this arrangement. It can also be used on indoor Furnishings, given that the source and destination Mansion are the same.

You need to have the corresponding Realm Layout area unlocked and have the required Furnishings. If your friend enabled their Replica sharing, you can go into their Serenitea Pot and generate a Replica to record their Realm.

New Quests

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises” will conclude the Sumeru Archon Quest. This is permanently available after the update.

Nahida’s Story Quest, “Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter: Act I – Lingering Warmth” has also been added, and is now permanently available. This requires Adventure Rank 40 and the completion of Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.”

A new world quest named “Next Time, On King of Invokations…” is now available.

New Weekly Boss: Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom – Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

This boss’ attacks will create Energy Blocks. Pick these blocks up to recharge the Neo Akasha Terminal. Once it has energy, the Neo Akasha Terminal can be put to various uses. An in-depth introduction to this new boss can be found here.

New Field Boss: Dendro Hypostasis

A hypostasis that uses an inert shell to defend itself. It now displays abnormalities due to having been corrupted by some unknown influence.

When it is in danger, it will release Restorative Piths that have the properties of Tri-Lakshana Creatures. Use Dendro to revive these Piths and induce a Normal State in them to continuously cleanse the Dendro Hypostasis, and use Electro to trigger their Activated state and speed up the cleansing process.

You can find the Dendro Hypostasis at the Land of Lower Setekh.

New Events

There are four events in Version 3.2.

Fabulous Fungus Frenzy – As the dust begins to settle in Sumeru, a certain researcher organizes a fabulous Beast Tamer tournament with the aid of a wealthy, enigmatic sponsor, and this competition has attracted a sizable number of contestants and audience members alike…

Adventurer’s Trials – Branch Master Cyrus of the Mondstadt Adventurers’ Guild has prepared plenty of training challenges to help hone the minds and bodies of rookie adventurers. Nevertheless, he is not sure how hard these challenges are exactly, or whether those new recruits can actually pass. So, he has entrusted you with the work of testing these trials…

Hypostatic Symphony: Dissonant Verse – The gates to an unknown Domain have once more swung open, and the Hypostases within have called to themselves a great many attendants to make up formidable fighting forces. Use the mysterious power of Dissonances within the Domain to defeat these mighty foes!

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens: Greenery Chapter – The Inazuman illustrator named Asagiri is currently frustrated by her lack of artistic inspiration. Perhaps you and your Kamera might be able to come to her aid…

Optimizations

Enemies

Reduces the damage inflicted when the boss “Pyro Hypostasis” is in a Burning state and unleashes blazing punches or serpentine fireballs to hit the character continuously.

System

Optimizes the Anti-Aliasing function on PC, PS4, and PS5.

After optimizing the Anti-Aliasing function, it will be possible to choose between “None” or “FSR 2” in Settings > Graphics on PC.

Audio

Optimizes the sound performance of knocking down opponents and critical hits.

Optimizes the sound effects of some items and objects.

Optimizes the Japanese, Korean, and English voice-over for certain characters, NPCs, and quests.

Optimizes the Korean and English voice-over related to certain items.

Decreases the volume of Yae Miko’s footstep sound effects when walking, running, and sprinting.

Other Changes

Rana, Jeht, Jebrael, and Habachi are now correctly affected by elemental effects.

Updates the materials that can be added to the Parametric Transformer: added some harvestable items and some items dropped by enemies.

Adjusts the ore types at certain locations in the Sumeru area: some Magical Crystal Ore will be adjusted to Crystal Ore.

Adjusts the visual effects display of Dendro Elemental Reactions to reduce the load on system performance (including Dendro Infusion, Bloom, Hyperbloom, Burgeon, Quicken, Aggravate, and Spread).

Bug Fixes

Quests

Fixes the issue of not being able to accept the follow-up quest “The Gourmet Supremos: Cleanup” from the World Quest “Gourmet Supremos: Within Our Duties” normally (After completing the quest, you can obtain the Recipes “Fish with Cream Sauce,” “Potato Boat,” and “Tandoori Roast Chicken”).

Fixes an issue with the World Quest “Equivalent Exchange Once More” whereby the number of quest items required to be submitted in the text did not correspond with the actual quantity submitted.

Fixes an issue whereby some characters can abnormally enter certain areas in the “Mysterious Ruins” Domain of the Archon Quest “Secret of the Scorching Desert.”

Enemies

Fixes an issue whereby the range of some skills of the enemy Eremite Daythunder was too large.

Fixes an issue whereby when the enemies Hydro Slime and Large Hydro Slime applied the Wet status to the surrounding area, the area of effect was abnormally high.

Fixes an issue whereby the boss Aeonblight Drake has a small probability of abnormally leaving combat under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby the Elemental Burst animation of some characters (e.g. Raiden Shogun) have a small probability of displaying abnormally when fighting the bosses Aeonblight Drake and Jadeplume Terrorshroom.

Characters

Fixes an issue whereby some characters would stop swimming or float in the air abnormally under certain circumstances.

Fixes an issue whereby the special effects and some effects of Rain Swords generated by Xingqiu’s Elemental Skill were abnormally missing when Xingqiu triggered his Elemental Skill after the Rain Swords generated by his Elemental Burst disappeared.

Fixes an issue in Co-Op Mode whereby when Diona unleashes her Elemental Skill, if Diona leaves the field while Icy Paws is flying, the effect “Creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field” from her Lv.2 Constellation will not apply normally.

Fixes an issue with Sangonomiya Kokomi whereby when she casts her Elemental Burst, there is a probability that she could fall into water abnormally when standing on the surface of the water and using Four-Leaf Sigils.

Fixes an issue whereby when Nilou leaves the field after swiftly casting her Elemental Skill in a short period of time and entering the Lunar Prayer state, the Lunar Prayer status cannot be removed normally.

Fixes an issue with Nilou whereby there is a small probability that her Elemental Burst is unable to hit enemies in certain situations.

Fixes an issue under certain circumstances whereby after Nilou casts her Elemental Burst, her weapon effects would not display correctly.

Fixes an issue whereby when Cyno casts his Elemental Burst, if the Elemental Skill that was cast in the “Endseer” state is interrupted, when casting the next Elemental Skill, the “Judication” effect will trigger abnormally even if Cyno is not in the “Endseer” state.

The full list of bugfixes can be found in the Version 3.2 Update Details post in HoYoLAB.