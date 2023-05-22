Genshin Impact Version 3.7 is almost here, check out everything being added to this update including the newest character Kirara!

Genshin Impact Version 3.7 Update Details

Preload is available now, and the game will go into maintenance on May 24th, 6:00 Server Time for five hours.

New Character – Kirara

“She’s an adorable little nekomata. Just whisper ‘the parcel delivery is going to be late’ in her ear while she’s asleep, and she’ll spring right up and start dashing faster than General Gorou does on the battlefield.” – Yae Miko

“Cat Upon the Eaves” Kirara is a 4-star Dendro Sword Character, set to release in Genshin Impact Version 3.7. Her affiliation is to the Komaniya Express as its Gold Level Courier.

Normal Attack: Boxcutter

Normal Attack Performs up to 4 rapid strikes.

Charged Attack Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 3 rapid claw strikes.

Plunging Attack Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.



Elemental Skill: Meow-teor Kick

Press Leaps into the air with all the agility of a cat passing through the bushes, and thwacks her foes with a flying kick that deals Dendro DMG while creating a Shield of Safe Transport. This will also briefly apply Dendro to Kirara. The shield will absorb Dendro DMG with 250% effectiveness. The shield’s DMG absorption will be based on Kirara’s Max HP and will not exceed a certain percentage of that Max HP. The remaining DMG absorption on a Shield of Safe Transport will stack on a new one when it is created, and its duration will be reset.

Hold Kirara deploys another Shield of Safe Transport identical to the one created by the other mode out of her desire to “deliver within half a day.” She will also curl up into a special express delivery box, entering the Urgent Neko Parcel state in order to move and fight more swiftly.

Urgent Neko Parcel Deals Dendro DMG to opponents she crashes into. This effect can be triggered once on each opponent per 0.5s. When in this state, Kirara’s movement speed, climbing speed, and jumping power are all increased, and her Stamina Consumption from climbing is increased. When the duration ends or the skill is used again, a Flipclaw Strike more powerful than the attack in the Press Mode will be unleashed, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. The Urgent Neko Parcel state lasts a maximum of 10s. When the state ends, the skill will enter CD. The longer Kirara spends in this state, the longer the CD Sprinting or actively canceling climbing will end this state early.



Elemental Burst: Secret Art: Surprise Dispatch

Sends a Special Delivery Package on an express course to thieves who need to be punished, dealing AoE Dendro DMG. After the Special Delivery Package explodes, it will split up into many Cat Grass Cardamoms that will explode either upon contact with opponents or after a period of time, dealing AoE Dendro DMG.

More information about Kirara can be found here.

New Weapon – Ibis Piercer

The Ibis Piercer is a 4-star Bow and it, along with its Refinement Materials, can be obtained from a Version 3.7 event.

“A golden bow forged from the description in the story. If you use it as a normal weapon, you can also view it as a part of a fictional world that has made it off the pages.”

Stats at Lv90:

ATK: 564.78

Bonus ATK%: 27.56%

Secret Wisdom’s Favor: The character’s Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 within 6s after Charged Attacks hit opponents. Max 2 stacks. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s.

New Events

Duel! The Summoners’ Summit! (Main Event)

With Genius Invokation TCG taking Teyvat by storm, it’s time for the King of Invokations Grand Prix to take the stage! As heated duels unfold at the table, a bizarre scoop is brewing under the table, waiting to be uncovered…

Will have four different game modes: I: A Tour of Wonders

Complete the required challenges and find the Scenic Checkpoints. II: Zero Hour Invokation

Use preset decks to engage in Genius Invokation duels. III: Evermotion Mechanical Painting: Invoker

Travelers can restore 8 Evermotion Mechanical Paintings and after the paintings are assembled, they can gain the corresponding furnishings for the event. IV: Heart of the Dice

Travelers can defeat enemies to accumulate Invokation Dice. Consume Invokation Dice gained to cast Suppressive Rolls, which will allow the Traveler to more efficiently contain their foes and obtain numerous benefits.

Note that claiming all of the Primogems in this event will not require you to play Genius Invokation TCG; all game modes that will require you to play the card game will only give out rewards that will be useful within Genius Invokation TCG.

Divine Ingenuity: Collector’s Chapter

Honglang has discovered a strange Domain in the outskirts of Mondstadt again. This Domain seems to change based on the will of the people within it. At his request, you enter this Domain to begin investigating…

Feast of the Departed Warriors

The mysterious Domain has opened its doors, and beyond its threshold wry and dangerous adversaries await in slumber, waiting for their moment to strike. Only someone empty of worries can defeat such powerful foes and tread a path to wonderful and pure metamorphosis.

Fayz Trials: Hypothesis

Chugging the “Fayz Potion” in Domains allows your mind to be so extremely sharp that you can observe a fantastic scene where time almost stops amid combat. Take this opportunity to observe your opponents closely and capture their weaknesses as exposed mid-battle. Take them down this way to help the groaning Sumeru researcher finish his project.

Character and Weapon Banners

With Version 3.7 having an event centered around Inazuma, it’s no surprise that most of the banners are of characters from that region.

For the first half, Yoimiya and Yae Miko will have their reruns, with the newest character Kirara being a featured 4-star on both banners.

The second half will have Kaedehara Kazuha and Alhaitham, the latter being the only non-Inazuman character to have a rerun in this version.

For both banners, the signature 5-star weapons for all featured 5-star characters are expected to be on the weapon banner.

Main Story

Yoimiya’s Story Quest gets an update! The Carassius Auratus Chapter: Act II “Star-Pickers’ Passage” will be permanently available after the Version 3.7 update.

Hangout Event

Players will also get to know Kaveh better with the introduction of Hangout Event: Series X, Kaveh: Act I “The Pendulum of Weal and Woe.” Like all previous Hangout events, this will also be permanently available following the update.

Genius Invokation TCG Update

The meat of this version is the massive update to Genius Invokation TCG, including dozens of new cards, balance changes, and gameplay modes such as “The Forge Realm’s Temper” and “Arena of Champions.”

You can view the full list of changes coming to Genius Invokation TCG here.

Adjustments and Optimizations

Audio

Optimizes the sound effects for character footsteps when they walk across different surfaces.

Optimizes the sound performance of certain quest NPCs.

Optimizes the English, Korean, and Japanese voice-overs for certain characters along with the English and Japanese voice-overs for certain quests.

Adjusts the Korean voice-over related to certain items.

Optimizes the music switching performance when skipping the cutscene animations of Trounce Domain “The Realm of Beginnings.”

System