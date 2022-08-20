‘Everything the NBA does is either for money or publicity stunt’: Enes Kanter Freedom puts the league on blast in passionate rant

Former NBA big man Enes Kanter Freedom has not been shy about sharing his opinion on NBA-related matters over the past year. Whether he’s calling out Lebron James, begging Elon Musk to buy the league, or taking aim at Jeremy Lin, Kanter Freedom has been no stranger to making headlines. He most recently put the NBA on blast in a passionate rant, per Heavy.

“Everything the NBA does is either for money or a publicity stunt. It’s been like that for years, so I’m not really surprised. They could care less about the players, about the coaching staff and the fans as long as the league image is profitable.”

It goes without saying, but that is obviously a bold accusation. And Enes Kanter Freedom is not helping himself out if he decides to pursue an NBA career once again. He also called out the NBA’s stance on China during his rant.

“They are really mad because someone finally from the inside who played 11 years in this league — [is] going out there and exposing them one by one. And that is unacceptable… What is unacceptable is how they can bow down to the biggest dictatorship out there in the world. So that hurt my heart. I was like, ‘You know what? Enough is enough. Someone has to call out this hypocrisy.’ And I did it.”

Heavy reported that Enes Kanter Freedom acknowledged his words could lead to his NBA career coming to an end. But the former Boston Celtics big man doesn’t seem to mind. He will continue sharing his thoughts regardless of the consequences.