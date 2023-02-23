After Magic the Gathering gathered in Phyrexia, we now move to the ninety-sixth Magic expansion, March of the Machine. Here’s everything we know so far on the upcoming expansion, March of the Machine, especially its release dates and previews on some of the cards to watch out.

March of the Machine is the Multiverse battle the Phyrexians are in for an attempt for survival. Legendary creatures and characters band together to have a last stand against the Phyrexians. The expansionn is surely enough very interesting as Wizards of The Coast has done the unthinkable of merging two characters in one card. Let’s take a look for on the details for the nintey-sixth’s expansion release dates and event schedules

March of the Machine Previews, Release Dates, and Event Schedule

The announced schedule for March of the Machine is listed below in order:

March of the Machine Story: March 16–28, 2023

March 16–28, 2023 Set Debut, Cinematic Trailer, and Previews Begin: March 29, 2023

March 29, 2023 Card Previews: March 29–April 4, 2023

March 29–April 4, 2023 Complete Card Image Galleries: April 5, 2023

April 5, 2023 In-Store Prerelease Events: April 14–20, 2023

April 14–20, 2023 MTG Arena and Magic Online Digital Release: April 18, 2023

April 18, 2023 Global Tabletop Release: April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 In-Store Launch Party Events: April 21–23, 2023

The dates to watch out for are of course the release date of April 21, 2023 for paper Magic while we have April 18, 2023 for Magic The Gathering Arena Players. Players can immediately test out the cards’ synergy online.

March of the Machine Lore

As mentioned, March of the Machine will become a Multiverse of Magic The Gathering planes as it will feature a lot of legendary characters from various planes to have a last stand against Phyrexians’ Second Invasion. They need to stop Elesh Norn of firmly controlling Phyrexia as she uses Realmbreaker to forcibly merge planes to invade them to compleat Phyrexia further. Various planeswalkers will star the expansion such as Chandra, Teferi, Thalia, and Esika to join the battlefield.

March of the Machine Previews

At MagicCon: Philadelphia, Wizards of the Coast revealed wonderous news of having sample cards of the next expansion. The theme of the entire expansion revolves around having Legendary creature combinations that would be seen inn a lot of formats like, Standard, Pioneer, Modern, and especially Commander play. Some of the samples above like Drana and Linvala, Thalia and The Gitrog Monster, Yargle and Multani are already exciting news for all magic players as the unthinkable of combining legendaries are done. These cards of course combine their abilities to create powerful and exciting cards for us to use in the upcoming expasion.

Phyrexian Praetor Saga

Ward 2

Whenever you cast a noncreature spell with mana value 3 or greater, draw a card.

3U: Exile Jin-Gitaxias, then return it to the battlefield transformed under its owner’s control. Activate only as a sorcery and only if you have seven or more cards in hand.

// The Great Synthesis (As this Saga enters and after your draw step, add a lore counter.)

[I] Draw cards equal to the number of cards in your hand. You have no maximum hand size for as long as you control The Great Synthesis.

[II] Return all non-Phyrexian creatures to their owners’ hands.

[III] You may cast any number of spells from your hand without paying their mana costs. Exile The Great Synthesis, then return it to the battlefield (front face up).

In addition, there will be a card of each of the Phyrexian Praetors with an Enchantment Saga on the flip side, starting off with their revealed Praetor, Jin-Gitaxias. Of course, Urabrask, Elesh Norn, Sheoldred, and Vorinclex will follow soon as they all lead the Phyrexian Invasion.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Chandra, Hope’s Beacon Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy. This ability triggers only once each turn. Whenever you cast an instant or sorcery spell, copy it. You may choose new targets for the copy. This ability triggers only once each turn. [+2]: Add two mana in any combination of colors. [+1]: Exile the top five cards of your library. Until the end of your next turn, you may cast an instant or sorcery spell from among those exiled cards. [-X]: Chandra, Hope’s Beacon deals X damage to each of up to two targets. As mentioned above, there will be stand out Planneswalkers joining the expansion, who aren’t compleated in the recent expansion of Phyrexia:All Will Be One. Chandra, Hope’s Beacon was also revealed at MagicCon: Philadephia, where she was revealed to play a crucial role within the March of the Machine story. There will also be some familiar characters who joined the Phyrexians such as Heliod and Omnath. Omnath, Locus of All will be the Buy-a-Box Promo for March of the Machine.

March of the Machine Mechanics

There are still no confirmed new or returning mechanics for March of the Machine yet except for the combinations of legendary creatures. The new card type called Battle was featured by Atraxa, Grand Unifier, which was not dwelled on in the recent expansion so it might be a hint for the next one.

March of the Machine Products

March of the Machine Products are named as follows: Draft Booster Box, Set Booster Box, Jumpstart Booster Box, Prerelease Kits, Bundles, and Commander Precons The March of the Machine Draft Booster Box contains of course 36 March of the Machine Draft Boosters. Each Draft Booster contains 15 cards and 1 token/ad card or Helper card, including 1–2 card(s) of rarity Rare or higher and 3–5 Uncommon, 8–9 Common, and 1 Land cards. Traditional Foil Borderless Mythic Planeswalker in Contents.

Market Price: $118.60 Market Price: $129.93 Market Price: TBD

These are all complete booster support for all March of the Machine needs of each, even Collectors, not metioned above. There will also be Prerelease Kits, Bundles, and five Commander Precons available on its own release date of April 24th.

March of the Machine Commander Products

March of the Machine Commander Deck – Growing Threat The March of the Machine Commander Deck set includes 1 ready-to-play deck of 100 Magic cards (2 Traditional Foil Legendary cards, 98 nonfoil cards), 10 specialty cards, a 2-card Collector Booster Sample Pack, 1 Foil-Etched Display Commander (a thick cardstock copy of the commander card with foil etched into the card’s border and art), 10 double-sided tokens, 1 deck box (can hold 100 sleeved cards), 1 Life Wheel, 1 special die, 1 strategy insert, and 1 reference card. There are five Commander Precons in March of the Machine. Growing Threat , Divine Convocation , Tinker Time , Call For Backup , and Cavalry Charge are the Precons available upon March of the Machine’s release on April 24, 2023. The previews for each precon might come during the March 29 preview date from Commander personalities.

The Multiverse Legends Cards in March of the Machine

There are also featured Legendary cards with Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer and Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice who are revealed so far to join the expansion. We have yet to hear which legendary characters will also join the “march”. For now, only two are revealed with sick boarders for you to pimp up your deck

March of the Machine Card Frame and Treatments

Of course there will be showcase versions of each card and here are already samples of the upcoming cards. Some adapted the glass window, the same as Dominaria United’s showcase, while others will have Phyrexia: All Will Be One’s Black-and-white “ichor” showcase cards. Of course we have the borderless cards in addition to the other returning showcase modes to have a sense of continuity of the lore from Dominaria United and Phyrexia: All Will Be One.

In addition to the continuation of lores, Showcase Frames also differ from their origin plane. An example would be Thalia and the Gitrog Monster with the card using the Showcase Frame first used in Innistrad: Midnight Hunt. The same is true for Omnath, Locus of All, who adopts the Zendikar Rising Showcase Frame, given the association with the Zendikar plane and Heliod, the Radiant Dawn adapting the showcase constellation of Theros Beyond Death.