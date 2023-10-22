Carol Danvers, a.k.a, Captain Marvel is coming back to the big screen in a sequel ‘The Marvels' as an upcoming MCU film.

This time, she won't be the only super-powered woman. She'll team up with two new characters, both women of color, named Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau. Director Nia DaCosta is also making history as the first Black woman to direct a Marvel film.

Certainly, it will be about celebrating strong women characters. But it's not just that; there's an iconic story waiting to be told.

Before you head to the theaters, let's fill you in on everything you need to know about this new MCU film.

About The Marvels

While much of the plot is under wraps, the official synopsis provides some clues. Basically, if summarized from IMDB, Carol Danvers, or Captain Marvel reclaimed her identity and took on the tyrannical Kree. But unintended consequences put the universe in jeopardy.

The plot thickens when Carol's journey intersects with Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau's abilities. This trio must unite to save the universe, hence the name The Marvels.

Now, Captain Marvel is a powerhouse in the MCU, capable of facing tough adversaries. Imagine the strength when joined by two more mighty heroes.

Each hero's abilities have unique origins, adding depth to the story. As we know, Carol gained her powers from the Tesseract. Monica's DNA was rewritten by the Mind Stone and Kamala's abilities are linked to her grandmother's bracelet, hinting at mutants in the MCU.

When The Marvels happen in the MCU

To understand the timeline of The Marvels, consider these key series: ‘WandaVision' introduced Monica Rambeau's powers post-Endgame.

While ‘Ms. Marvel' showcased Kamala Khan's abilities. The scene where Kamala and Carol Danvers switch places also aligns with The Marvels trailer.

Nick Fury is part of Carol's next journey too. Therefore, this follows ‘Secret Invasion' where Nick Fury deals with Skrulls, which affects him significantly.

Samuel L. Jackson even suggested that these series are interconnected and essential for The Marvels.

Given Carol Danvers' history in the Kree vs. Skrull conflict, the film might also explore the Skrulls' perspective on her past involvement. In fact, the trailer hints at the Kree's return, possibly connecting with the Skrulls' fate.

With all this interconnectedness, it may even set the stage for Ms. Marvel's Season 2 and influence upcoming MCU films.

Will fans love it?

Compared to previous MCU films and series, fans are finding it challenging to pick a favorite. But The Marvels could change that.

Of course, there are high hopes for its commercial success, but its real strength is in representation.

For one, it avoids the sexualization of women—emphasizing that they are more than mere objects of desire. This can inspire young girls and women to see their own worth, purpose, and strength.

This kind of media is important because it helps promote diversity and makes sure everyone can actually see themselves up there on the big screen.

Besides, Captain Marvel is a commercial success. This MCU film may even perform better at the box office.

The Marvels will be out in theaters on November 10.