As the premiere of The Marvels draws closer, fans are trying to piece together where it fits within the intricate MCU timeline. The complexity arises from the interconnected nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plus, the lack of explanation for Carol Danvers' whereabouts.

However, based on the information available, it seems that it unfolds shortly after the events of the Secret Invasion and Ms. Marvel. All of which are intricately connected to the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame.

To make it simpler, here's an untangled timeline to see when exactly The Marvels happen in the MCU.

The Marvels in MCU Timeline

For starters, The Marvels is the sequel to the 2019 movie Captain Marvel, which introduced Carol Danvers and the Skrulls.

But unlike its predecessor set in the 1990s, it takes place in the present-day MCU. It follows the events of the Blip in Avengers: Endgame. Let's dive into some key timing details.

WandaVision and Ms. Marvel

First, there's no doubt that The Marvels must occur after ‘WandaVision.' Because it's that show that revealed Monica Rambeau's light-based powers. And the first series after Endgame.

However, to pinpoint its exact place, it's important to consider the ‘Ms. Marvel' series on Disney+. This show introduces Kamala Khan and her powers. But it's important to note that in its final post-credits scene, Kamala and Carol Danvers switched places, a sequence that is also seen in the official trailer for The Marvels.

This suggests that the film follows Ms. Marvel closely in the timeline.

The Secret Invasion

But there's another character in the mix — Nick Fury. This is where the ‘Secret Invasion' comes in.

In this series, Nick Fury is dealing with a group of Skrulls trying to make Earth their new home after he and Carol failed to find them a suitable place. The events of ‘Secret Invasion' clearly take a toll on Fury, as he appears different from his previous MCU appearances. Although still sharp and secretive, but also tired and anxious.

This raises the question of how this connects with the charismatic Fury we see in The Marvels trailer.

Samuel L. Jackson, who portrays Nick Fury, has hinted that these two series are closely related. In an interview with Empire Magazine, he mentioned, “This series has to happen so that The Marvels can happen. All these things are connected in an interesting sort of way.”

Considering Carol Danvers' past involvement in the Kree vs. Skrull conflict, having unintentionally aided the Kree in their Imperial conquest, it's likely that the Skrulls' fate will be a significant aspect of the film.

Now, the trailer also hints at the resurgence of the Kree. So, how the Skrulls feel about Carol's past efforts to find them a new home, now 30 years later, could be a compelling storyline in the movie.

Conclusion

To sum it up, excluding Endgame out of the equation, The Marvels took place after ‘WandaVision,' ‘Ms. Marvel,' and ‘The Secret Invasion.'

Carol Danvers, or Captain Marvel herself, will face the aftermath of her battle against the Kree and the Supreme Intelligence. But the introduction of Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel) and Monica Rambeau (now an astronaut with S.A.B.E.R.) further complicates the situation.

You can catch The Marvels in theaters on November 10.