After a teaser trailer that didn't give away too many plot details about the upcoming MCU film The Marvels, a full trailer has dropped that shows the reunion of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), and the film's antagonist played by Zawe Ashton.

The new trailer for The Marvels was dropped early on July 21. The trailer with Nick Fury calling Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel the “prodigal child of the Milky Way.” It sounds like a routine check-in, as Carol complains about the lack of air and the temperature out in space.

We're then introduced to the film's antagonist, Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton), who calls Carol “the annihilator” and claims she took everything from her. Dar-Benn's mission is to return the favor back to her, and we see her put on a gauntlet of sorts. This is presumably what causes the interlocking of Carol, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Kham/Ms. Marvel's (Iman Vellani) powers.

Just as we saw in the previous trailer, the three begin swapping places upon using their powers (Carol can “absorb” light; Monica can “see” it; and Kamala can “turn light into physical matter”). They have to team up — much to Kamala's delight — and the trailer then cuts to scenes where they take on Dar-Benn. The trailer also gives glimpses of the return of Goose the cat.

The Marvels is the latest MCU film in Phase Five. Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Samuel L. Jackson, and Park Seo-joon star in Nia DaCosta's film.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.