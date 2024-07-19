PUBG MOBILE esports fans get ready! The inaugural 2024 PUBG MOBILE World Cup (PMWC) 2024 is currently taking place at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

If you are an esports fan of PUBG MOBILE or just a casual curious about the games, here is everything you need to know about the PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2024.

PUBG MOBILE World Cup Tournament Overview

The PMWC 2024 kicks off on July 19th with the Group Stage, which will determine which teams advance to the Main Stage and which will have to battle through the Survival Stage.

The competition will be fierce as 24 elite teams from around the globe will be at Riyadh. They are all competing for the coveted PMWC title and the lion’s share of the massive $3,000,000 prize pool.

James Yang, Senior Director of Global Esports at Level Infinite, expressed his excitement about the PMWC 2024 tournament:

“We’re thrilled to see teams from across the world come together for such a significant event,” Yang states in a press release.

“The Group Stage of the PUBG MOBILE World Cup is just the beginning of what promises to be an exhilarating tournament. This event not only showcases the incredible talent and dedication of our players but also highlights the rapid growth and potential of mobile esports on a global scale.”

“We look forward to witnessing world-class gameplay at the hub of esports – the Esports World Cup.”

24 Teams, Three Highly Competitive Groups

PMWC teams are divided into three groups. These are the Red Group, the Green Group, and the Yellow Group. As for which teams are in which groups, here is a list of all the teams per group:

Red Group Teams

Brute Force

Tianba

4Merical Vibes

Reject

Dplus

D’Xavier

Besiktas Black

Yoodoo Alliance

Green Group Teams

Team Liquid

Team Harame Bro

Vampire Esports

TJB Esports

Falcons Force

Madbulls

IHC Esports

Talon Esports

Yellow Group Teams

Boom Esports

CAG Osaka

DRX

IW NRX

Alpha7 Esports

INCO Gaming

Money Makers

POWR Esports

From July 19th to 21st, these teams will compete intensely in the Group Stage. The top 12 teams from these groups will secure their place in the Main Stage, while the remaining 12 teams will enter the Survival Stage on July 23rd and 24th.

Additionally, one wildcard team from each of the four PMSL regions will join the Survival Stage, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition.

Survival Stage and Main Stage

After the main Group Stage, the PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2024 proceeds to the Survival and Main stages.

The 2-day Survival Stage offers a second chance for teams to prove their worth and claim one of the four remaining spots in the Main Stage. The Survival Stage is set to happen on July 23rd and 24th.

Meanwhile, the Main Stage, running from July 26th to 28th, will feature 16 teams battling for the ultimate glory.

The winners will not only take home the prestigious World Cup title and a substantial share of the $3,000,000 prize pool but also secure an additional slot for their region at the 2024 PUBG MOBILE Global Championship in the United Kingdom.

Exclusive PMWC Outfit

In celebration of the first PMWC, PUBG MOBILE has developed an exclusive outfit skin, the PMWC Violet Thunder Set.

This unique design was co-created with players through the Ptopia Design Project (PDP) – PUBG MOBILE’s global community co-creation program. Incorporating key elements from the new PMWC trophy, this outfit allows players to commemorate their participation in this historic event.

How to Watch PUBG MOBILE World Cup 2024

Fans can catch all the PMWC 2024 action live on PUBG MOBILE Esports’ YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch channels from July 19th to 28th.

For more updates and news about PUBG MOBILE Esports, follow their official pages on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube.

Want more PUBG MOBILE content like this one? Check out the rest of our articles at ClutchPoints Gaming. We write about the latest gaming guides, news, updates, and video game releases.

