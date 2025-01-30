The New Orleans Saints are the last NFL team with a head coaching vacancy remaining, despite firing Dennis Allen early in November. The Saints were seen as contenders to land top coaching candidates such as Aaron Glenn, but after Mike McCarthy became the latest coach to seemingly turn down the job, they will likely have to dig deep.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator has emerged as the top candidate to fill the vacancy, not impressing six-year NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins.

“They're at a point now… beggers can't be choosers,” Hawkins said on Wednesday's edition of NFL Live on ESPN.

As the Eagles are the designated home team in the Super Bowl, CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones pointed out that Moore will get to spend time in the Saints' facilities.

“As Jones notes, Moore will actually be in the Saints' facilities next week because the Eagles are the designated home team in the Super Bowl, which is being played in New Orleans,” CBS Sports' Jared Dubin wrote. “However, league rules dictate that the Saints cannot contact him again until after the Super Bowl is over and his hiring could not be made official until after the game, either.”

What would Kellen Moore bring to the Saints?

The Saints' offense would be expected to run at a fast tempo with Kellen Moore as head coach, according to Jared Dubin of CBS Sports.

“Since becoming a coordinator, his offenses have largely been known for their fast pace and pass-first mentality, but the offense in Philadelphia this season has been much different,” Dubin wrote. “He's leaned into the strength of the team and operated a more run-heavy offense that plays a bit slower as the Eagles look to constrict the game and suck the life out of their opponents.”

According to Dubin, the Saints believe Moore is ready for a head coaching opportunity despite just being 36 years old.

“That willingness to tailor the offense to the skill set of his players is a good sign, though the head-coach role is obviously a far different one than is offensive coordinator,” Dubin wrote. “Still, it appears the Saints think he's ready for the step up. If they don't make a hire within these next two weeks, then all signs will continue to point to Moore eventually getting the job.”

The Saints will be expected to make a decision soon.