Beloved star of Modern Family, Eric Stonestreet — who memorably played Cameron Tucker for eleven seasons on the hit ABC sitcom — took a few minutes to speak with ClutchPoints on the Universal picket lines Friday morning.

Stonestreet was picketing with his friend, fellow comedic actor (and writer) Jerry Lambert to add some heart and levity to the proceedings. The two were clearly old friends, with Stonestreet doing a bit pretending to forget Jerry's name and Jerry in perfect deadpan delivery introducing himself as Stonestreet's agent.

Then, on a more serious note, Stonestreet explained “Jerry Lambert is a longtime friend of mine. We came up in this business, just the same way so many of these people out here have. Grinding it out, audition to audition, trying to make… every one we can and cobble together an income. And, you know, that's why I'm out here.”

He added “I feel the anxiety of all of these people, myself included, from back in the day. Just not knowing where the next paycheck was going to come from and now let alone knowing those paychecks are dwindling and dwindling and dwindling, I just can't imagine what most of these people are going through and I'm out here to show my support as a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Then, as if remembering he's done most of the talking so far, Stonestreet jokingly tried to shove Lambert out of frame, before answering what it meant to be picketing in solidarity with the WGA.

“Well, obviously we're nothing without the writers, and vice versa,” said Stonestreet. “It's the simpatico relationship that people sit down every day in America and watch on some platform, right? Those platforms have changed, there needs to be a reset, so obviously we stand strong with the writers and the writers stand strong with us.”

Eric Stonestreet concluded with a nod to the writers on the Emmy-winning show that made him famous, saying “For eleven years we had the best of all the best writing on Modern Family, and love all of them. And happy to be supportive of them, and I know they're happy to be supportive of us.” He then made sure to push his friend Jerry Lambert out of frame one more time, with the same mixture of heart and humor he's known for on screen.

Note: Josh Silverstein is a proud member of the WGA, West.