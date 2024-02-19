Cason Wallace is the latest young talent emerging for the Thunder.

At the NBA All-Star break, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves as one of the most unique teams in the league. While they may be young and have very little experience on their roster, the Thunder have made it clear that they are legitimate threats in the Western Conference with their 37-17 record. Some may point to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his MVP-like season as the reason why this young group has found so much success, while others may point towards Rookie of the Year candidate Chet Holmgren. The Thunder also have another rookie in Cason Wallace, who has started to make his presence felt in recent weeks.

Although he may not have the same gaudy numbers as other rookies from this recent draft class, Wallace has helped lay the foundation of this Thunder team. Drafted 10th overall out of Kentucky, the 20-year-old guard is just the latest first-round pick to make a difference in what is no longer a rebuild for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have battled through 54 games this season. Wallace has played in all 54 contests, averaging 6.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three-point range. Among all rookies in the league that have played in at least 30 games this season, Wallace ranks third in three-point shooting percentage. Just a handful of weeks ago, he led not just all rookies but all players across the NBA in perimeter shooting.

No matter if he starts or comes off the bench, Wallace has been able to help make a difference for the Thunder in such a short span of time due to his defensive instincts, smart decision-making, and perimeter presence. This has led to the rookie gaining the respect and trust of all of his teammates, Gilgeous-Alexander included.

Recently, Wallace participated in the Panini Rising Stars during NBA All-Star Weekend, a showcase for some of the league's best young talents. Playing alongside the likes of Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller, Wallace stood out with eight points and two made triples on 3-of-8 shooting from the floor, the most shot attempts of any player on his team.

After his performance on Friday night, Wallace sat down for an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. In addition to highlighting his partnership with Panini America, the Thunder rookie also went in-depth on what making the Rising Stars roster meant to him, as well as what the expectations for Oklahoma City are entering the stretch run of the 2023-24 season.

What have you valued the most about your partnership with Panini America?

Cason Wallace: Panini has been great to me. They are exclusive partners with the NBA, and being able to say that I am a part of this partnership is truly great. Ever since I was young and had a dream of becoming an NBA player, I always wanted my own trading card. I always collected football, basketball, and baseball cards, so to have my own card is pretty special. This is definitely a really fun experience for me personally. Even though I am a rookie, Panini has shown me a lot of love. Being able to have my own card and see people all around the world have that card is so unique. This is a great partnership.

Moving forward, how do you believe Panini America can continue to contribute to your NBA career?

Wallace: We have been partners for a while now. When I was at Kentucky, we worked with one another, so just knowing that we have a strong relationship sets us up for success moving forward. I couldn't ask for a better group to have my back, but this is just the start of everything. Bigger and better things are to come, mark that down.

How was the Rising Stars experience and what was your favorite part of the event?

Wallace: This may sound crazy, but my favorite part was the introductions and seeing the cars on the jumbotron. That was really cool, and it was a moment that I will remember as my first All-Star Weekend experience. Aside from all the events and theatrics going on with All-Star Weekend, my favorite part has obviously been playing in the game. [Cason laughs] Just being out there with some of the other great young players in the last few draft classes and sharing the court as one. Rising Stars is a really unique experience for those of us still working our way into the NBA.

Was it weird seeing Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in different uniforms than you during the Rising Stars?

Wallace: A little bit. I obviously wish I was playing with my guys, but it was a lot of fun being able to bond and play with different players around the league. For me, Jalen, and Chet, this experience definitely gives us something to laugh about and joke around with.

The Thunder are currently 37-13, a position many did not predict at the start of the season. In your mind, what separates this young Thunder team from the other contenders around the league?

Wallace: Our competitiveness and hunger to win by any means necessary certainly stand out. Everyone wants to win in the NBA, and there are some really competitive teams out there. But when it comes down to finding a way to win, we have obviously proven to be among the best. Our dedication for being one of the youngest groups in the league also says a lot about our character. All of these guys are always in the gym early for practice, shootarounds, you name it. And we stay well past the final buzzers. Putting in extra hours outside of practice is what makes us that much better than our competition. That helps us come into every game with a mindset that we are young but that we also belong in this league.

Just this past summer, you were originally selected by the Dallas Mavericks and traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder shortly after. What went through your head in this moment when you learned you would be going to OKC?

Wallace: I was actually really excited. Joyful is a good word to describe the experience. I really wanted to be in Oklahoma. During the pre-draft process, that was the place that really resonated with me. I fell in love with the Thunder immediately during my first workout with them due to the culture they were building. I could not have ended up in a better spot.

You have really stood out as a stabilizing presence and shooting weapon on the Thunder's bench. What has helped you avoid the common rookie learning curve, and why was the transition to the NBA so easy for you?

Cason Wallace picks James Harden’s pocket and throws it down on the other end 😳 pic.twitter.com/c7ivbryaGd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 17, 2024

Wallace: I honestly wouldn't say the transition to the NBA was easy. There are always struggles and challenges that every player goes through. In my case, I had a lot of great guys guiding me from my very first day since it was not too long ago that they were in the same position. That is what makes what we have in Oklahoma so special. We have all kind of entered the league and learned from one another at the same time. All of these guys have helped me in different aspects during my rookie year and helped navigate me through some challenges. Players, coaches, the front office — everyone is so willing to help one another here. On the court, the biggest thing I learned right away was studying what a good shot was. Understanding what shots to take and when to take them. I feel like they put me in a good position without trying to force me to be somebody I'm not.

What would you say your biggest strength and contribution have been so far during your rookie campaign?

Wallace: My ability to shoot the ball and being able to guard some of the best players in the world. I am not saying it's easy, but I know I am well-equipped for any situation my team needs me in.

Chet Holmgren has certainly played a role in helping change the narrative surrounding the Thunder. How have you two been able to help one another during your rookie seasons?

Chet Holmgren with a LASER pass to Cason Wallace who lobs it up to Jalen Williams for the alley-oop 🤯pic.twitter.com/t3JR8514DR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 11, 2024

Wallace: Just voicing our opinions to one another during and after games. Talking about coverages, talking about what we need to work on together. We have meetings all the time where we talk about what we do and do not like, so I feel like us being open with one another and truly building a great friendship has helped set the foundation for what we can be in this league for many years to come.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is also another big reason why you guys have been able to find so much success. From a leadership perspective, what separates Shai from others around the league?

Wallace: The way he works nonstop, it motivates the rest of us to be better. Whether it is watching film, watching live games, or getting in the gym when nobody else is around… He's just a dog. He expects to be the best, and that mentality makes all of us want to strive for higher goals. Every play, every game, Shai takes no days off. The fact that he is doing all of this and is still pretty young himself says everything you need to know about him being our leader.

Regarding the MVP race, what's your take on Shai having a leg up on guys like Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic, and others?

Wallace: [Cason smirks] I feel like he is a great candidate for MVP. Winning a lot of games after barely making the play-in tournament last year and currently being the second-best team in the West — I mean, that's a noticeable jump for sure. He is a huge part of what we have been able to build.

The end goal is to win a championship. Coming out of the All-Star break, what do you want to see either from yourself or the team for the remainder of the regular season?

Wallace: Just more energy. Knowing that we have a second wind and that the first half of the season doesn't mean anything. The job is not over, we still have a lot more to prove. For example, rebounding is an area that we have been preaching all year. Coming back, we need to have a more physical mindset to rebound and be more locked in as a collective unit since nothing is going to get easier from this point on. We are built for the spotlight, there's no doubt about that.

Is there anyone you were in awe of or star-struck by at All-Star Weekend?

Wallace: I wouldn't say I was star-struck, but being able to meet Andre Iguodala was a moment for me. We had talked on the phone a few times prior, but meeting him in person for the first time was memorable. You can learn so much from him just from short conversations. Andre is a great guy and knows a lot about the game, both on and off the court. Meeting up with him was definitely a highlight for me.

When the season resumes, what do you want to look back on and remember about this All-Star and Rising Stars experience? What is going to be your biggest takeaway from this?

Wallace: Everything about this weekend has been really fun. From the fans to the other players to the game itself, I've had such an amazing time. I feel like we oftentimes get lost in the business side of basketball in the NBA, but being out here at All-Star Weekend with all the guys is refreshing. To see how all of us gel together and mix in despite being at war during the regular season is a fun experience. We are going to be playing against one another for the rest of the year now, so to have this moment in the middle of the year is special.