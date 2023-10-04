The Oklahoma City Thunder is full of young talents but is a squad that is going to compete for at least a playoff spot in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has to be the All-NBA veteran that he had evolved to last season. He is starting to be an effective leader to young guns like Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams. But, his true test would be mentoring their rookies Chet Holmgren and fresh NBA Draft pickup, Cason Wallace.

The Thunder star does not look like he is having problems with mentoring their young talent. Chet Holmgren has already learned the ropes from the sidelines during his injury recovery season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also posits that Cason Wallace can contend to be one of the better rookies in the 2023 NBA Draft Class. He unveiled his feelings on Wallace's development in his latest statement, via Brandon Rahbar of The Daily Thunder.

“Really good basketball player. Knows the game on both ends of the floor,” the All-NBA selection said about his rookie teammate.

The Thunder would love to get their young core more playoff experiences such that they could contend for a title as early as possible. This does not look like it will be a glaring issue for Wallace. SGA noted how prepared the rookie is for the season, “He’s a guy that’ll be ready to play right away.”

Rookies will make mistakes during the season. But, their mentality and willingness to grow are huge difference-makers. Will we see this young squad finally reach the NBA playoffs this season?