The New Orleans-based Manning dynasty of Archie, Peyton, and Eli are usually the first names to mind when talking about great Louisiana High School football quarterbacks. Well, much like Outkast at an award show, the northern part of the state has always had something to say in that G.O.A.T conversation. So many products from the top of The Boot litter the preps and NFL record books. Evangel Christian Academy's Peyton Houston is next in line and the Top 100 QB1 for the Class of 2027 is not waiting until after college to make some historic waves.

Shreveport's Woodland High produced Terry Bradshaw and Joe Ferguson in the 1960s and both were NFL Playoffs play callers in a 1974 divisional game. Bradshaw's Pittsburgh Steelers won en route to a Super Bowl IX victory in Tulane Stadium. Just across town, Evangel's rich quarterback history includes a run of Josh Booty (1993), Phillip Deas (1996), and Brock Berlin (1999). The trio kept the Eagles among the first mentioned to start practically every high school national title conversation for a decade.

Ripping it up with Peyton Houston and Leaf

None of those eight aforementioned preps superstars had their own sports cards printed before they had a driver's license. Some are still waiting for even a college edition card. Peyton “Pop” Houston, who has yet to start a high school game, can make that claim after inking a deal with Leaf Trading Cards. ClutchPoints got an exclusive look in the huddle with Houston to find out more about one of the most sought-after NCAA recruits in the country.

The Institute For Athletes' (IFA) first high school client was not a huge trading card enthusiast growing up but anyone walking past that aisle at Wal-Mart or Target can see it is a huge market. Houston's name is now on the checklist thanks to a new NIL approach from Leaf President Jose Pankow.

“We have focused a lot on the top high school kids in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes,” Pankow told ClutchPoints. “The decision was made to invest in student-athletes who are, in our minds, the next great college and potentially professional quarterbacks. We are trying to hit on as many of the kids in the top 10-15 that we can build relationships with and we bring the families along for the ride as well…Peyton is one of the best in his class.”

“The hope is that the relationship goes beyond just a one-time business transaction, which is what this market has been for so long,” Pankow continued. “It was just, ‘Hey, here's an autograph deal, here's a check' and that's the end. We are trying to build better relationships, trying to invest in them (with an eye toward the future.)”

Houston recognized as much when the family was brought up for a tour of the Leaf facilities. The idea came to the quarterback a bit out of the blue though.

“It's a blessing that the opportunity even came because at that moment I was not really into cards,” Houston admitted. “Thankfully, I got done with a game and my dad said ‘There is this card company that wants to do an NIL deal with you.'”

That “game” was not a glamourous Friday Night for the varsity squad on a field tucked away in a small Shreveport forest off Broadacres Road. This will be the sophomore's first season leading Evangel's varsity squad after a very successful 7-on-7 summer. It's a small town too, comparatively and the critics have been heard. Be ready to strap up and earn those rankings though. Houston has five stars through hard work and the approach ain't changing.

NIL naysayers need not bother

Life comes at everyone fast. Financial freedom and stability hits us all at a different pace. Learning those ropes is just part of adjusting to ever-changing industries. While the NCAA, the federal government, and all 50 states are still trying to figure out NIL laws, Pankow's Leaf is taking advantage of the new opportunity.

Houston is learning to appreciate what can happen within the scope of the game. The skeptics are easily shrugged off given his support system.

“It took me a while to realize I'm getting money from this and it's just a blessing…I just pray about it,” he replied. “Then I put it on my dad (Shaun) because, at the end of the day, he wants the best for me. He won't put anything on me that I wouldn't want. We are on the same level. It's not about the money. I just go out there and play football and have fun.”

Shaun Houston, Peyton's father can barely see how the work and play are separated these days. That's just one thing that goes overlooked by those unwilling to put themselves in another parent's shoes.

“At this point, it is really easy to look at what is going on right now with NIL deals. You can look it up online. I don't think people understand the amount of work and how hard he works for everything that's coming his way right now. The work that goes on behind the scenes, football is truly an everyday thing for him.” Shaun shared. “Even on days when his mom (Naomi) and I try to force him to call it vacation day. He even tries. He tries to schedule in those off days but I guarantee you he is going to say ‘Dad let's go outside. Let's go throw. Let's go to the school. Let's go do something.'”

A life in the game seems likely. Houston is already coaching up the kids that will come after him and that time spent helping others has made an impression. Shaun was downright surprised.

“His mentorship of the younger kids has been a pleasant surprise for me even. To see his interactions with the middle school players…Peyton has welcomed the younger guys in (during summer practice sessions)” the elder Houston said. “It's like when Peyton throws with Brock Berlin, another former Evangel star. At one point Brock Berlin was the number one player in the country. Now (Peyton) throws with Brock's son.”

“(Peyton) puts younger guys in with the high school receivers and they go through the paces. I don't even know if Peyton understands the effect that is going to have years down the line,” the elder Houston continued. “When it is Brock's son's time to be the quarterback those young receivers will be so much better as a result of the older guys reaching back. I think that is pretty cool. I know I did not get that coming up. Most kids around the country do not get that so it's a pretty dynamic to see.”

As for the skeptics who demean NIL money like Houston's Leaf deal seeping into college and high school sports, save it. A rising tide lifts all boats well beyond the dollar bills. Dreams are at stake if not already realized. Everyone would want their high school glory days to have such a unique piece of memorabilia. Going after Peyton Houston's 1/1 card might influence more deals of this nature. Trashing the effort helps no one. Building up a culture within a team and community takes the same traits.

“God has blessed me with this ability to play football but without my teammates, I would not be where I am right now,” Houston said. “As a quarterback, I can't get the ball out without my lineman. If I do get it out I still have to trust my receivers to go get it. This (exposure) has also been a blessing for the guys around me. It's helping get them to where they want to be.”

Deals come with dollars. More Money, More Problems still rings true when that music plays. Balancing academic responsibilities with athletic commitments along with attention can be tough. Well, it can be if the priorities are not straight but the Houston family ensured that will not be a problem.

“My parents instilled at a young age that it is STUDENT-athlete. You've got to be a student before you can be an athlete. Each day I go into the classroom I try to strive for perfection. Right now it's 4.0.”

Quarterback culture runs deep in Cajun Country

Football country does not forget the local high school's gridiron greats. Being compared to the likes of Bradshaw, Ferguson, Manning, Booty, Deas, and Berlin is a compliment. Those names still hold high school records.

The hype also comes with a lot of curiosity. Former greats want to see the new school star. The locals want to see the next Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame legend.

Leaving a legacy requires a certain style. That is why Houston is taking his cues from those young and old, near and far when it comes to role models.

“The (Evangel) quarterbacks still come back. They pour (investment) into the school. Knowing I've got this God-given ability and the ones who have gone on to the (NFL) are helping me is truly a blessing…I grew up around Devin White (Springhill, LA/LSU/Philadelphia Eagles) so that's one of my top players that I watch,” Houston said.

“Quarterback-wise, I used to watch Cam Newton. I switched over to Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Aaron Rodgers. C.J. and Bryce they are athletic. The A-Rod part of the game is when getting out of the pocket. Being able to still look downfield and make those deeper throws on the run. Getting to that check down, seeing that while I'm on the run.”

As for the offense Pop's Eagles will be running, get ready for fireworks.

“It's a flood concept,” Houston detailed. “We have the go, the quick out, and the bender. I like to roll out to that.”

Good luck stopping this Evangel squad once Houston is working in space. Most opponents would have a better chance at getting their hands on one of Houston's autographed cards. There is only one outcome the quarterback can imagine if everything falls into place.

“We are going to win state and be undefeated.”

Shaun's anxiousness for the season to start came on just as strong as Peyton's assuredness of championships.

“I'm chomping at the bit. We are one day closer to him having an opportunity to go out there and compete for a full game. It is funny because all of the things that have happened thus far have been him and his team have been lighting things up this summer in 7-on-7. People see them in 7-on-7 and they'll, you know, put up 40 or 50 points with a 20-minute running clock.”

The proud poppa did not stop when it came to scoreboards. Evangel might want to look at insurance or a backup operator to keep up with Peyton's exploits.

“People haven't seen anything yet. I'm excited to see what happens in a full-length high school game with 12-minute quarters. There is no telling what could happen on a Friday Night. I may be biased but we may see some things that have never been done before.”