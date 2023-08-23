A new red band trailer for the Expendables 4 (stylized as Expend4bles) has dropped and proves that the franchise is back to its R-rated roots.

It has been nearly a decade since The Expendables 3 hit theaters. In the fourth film, the crew is on a mission to stop Suarto (Iko Uwais), the leader of a terrorist group who's smuggling nuclear weapons in the midst of a conflict between Russia and the United States.

The new red band trailer shows the team back together again. More over, the trailer heavily emphasizes that the fourth Expendables 4 film is, in fact, rated R after the third film's PG-13 blunder. Multiple tweets of feedback asking for more violence and an R rating are shown early in the trailer. There is plenty of expletives and violence found in the trailer. While not giving much detail away about the film's story, this red band trailer was intended to prove that the filmmakers have learned the error of their ways and are back to its R-rated roots.

Expendables 4 will bring back franchise mainstays Stallone, Statham, Lundgren, and Couture. However, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, and Andy Garcia are just a couple of the newcomers to the series.

The upcoming Expendables film is the fourth installment in the franchise. All three previous films have seen success at the box office — grossing over $789 million collectively. Since beginning in 2010, the Expendables films have assembled some of the action genre's greatest names including Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, Jet Li, Terry Crews, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Harrison Ford, Ronda Rousey, and more.

The Expendables 4 will be released on September 22.