Hollywood is a game of making sequels, and Extraction — the Chris Hemsworth-led action flick — is no exception. A second installment in the franchise is hitting Netflix in a few short weeks, but that hasn’t stopped director Sam Hargrave from discussing a potential third film in the franchise.

Speaking to BroBible, Hargrave revealed that a third Extraction film could happen and that there’s already a story in mind should it happen.

“Fingers crossed, if people enjoy the second one, there already is — and this is without spoiling anything — but there is a story in development for a third movie in the works. What it is exactly, I can’t say right now, but I believe there is another adventure in the wind for Tyler Rake (Hemsworth),” said Hargrave.

Extraction 2 picks up nine months after the events of the first film after Tyler Rake was presumed dead. This time around, Rake has to rescue the son of a Georgian gangster family from a prison where the family is being held captive. Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, but Holshifteh Farahani, Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, and Tinatin Dalakishvili also star.

Chris Hemsworth is coming off a fourth installment in the Thor franchise — Love and Thunder — and is now branching off into more non-MCU roles. In addition to reprising his role of Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, the actor is set to appear in Furiosa — the Mad Max spinoff directed by George Miller and starring Anya Taylor-Joy — and will voice Optimus Prime in the upcoming animated Transformers movie, Transformers One.

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on June 16.