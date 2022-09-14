Ezekiel Elliott reveals why he’s confident in Cowboys’ Cooper Rush amid Dak Prescott injury

Dallas Cowboys fans were rightfully concerned after Dak Prescott left the team’s season opener due to an injury. Prescott is expected to miss a significant amount of time which has many calling for the Cowboys to trade for a new QB. However, running back Ezekiel Elliott expressed confidence in Cooper Rush, per Todd Archer.

“Personally I know Coop knows his s—. I know he’s on top of the offense. I know he knows it inside out. Maybe not as well as Dak, but very well. So I mean we all got a lot of confidence in Coop and I think last year has a lot to do with that.”

Dallas would love for Cooper Rush to help keep Dallas afloat while Prescott is out. But the Cowboys also have Super Bowl aspirations for the 2022 season and can’t afford to risk anything. Rush’s play in Week 2 very well may determine the Cowboys next course of action.

If Rush performs well, the Cowboys could be inclined to stick with him. But they may look into a trade should he struggle.

The Dak Prescott injury also places added pressure on Ezekiel Elliott. The Cowboys are going to rely on the star running back amid Prescott’s absence. Dallas’ potential run-heavy approach will lead to an increased workload for Elliott. Fortunately, the Cowboys also have Tony Pollard to take some of the pressure off of him.

The Cowboys simply need to stay competitive until Prescott is able to return. The fact that Elliot is confident in Rush is an encouraging sign for Dallas fans.