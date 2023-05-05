Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Ezra Miller’s Net Worth in 2023 is $4 million. Miller is a popular actor who has starred in notable films such as The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Suicide Squad, Justice League, We Need to Talk About Kevin, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, and many others. He is a Hollywood Films Award winner, MTV Movie Award nominee, and a Teen Choice Awards nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Ezra Miller’s net worth in 2023.

Ezra Miller’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4 million

Ezra Miller was born on September 30, 1992 in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He studied at Rockland Country Day School and The Hudson School. However, Miller eventually dropped out of high school in order to pursue an acting career.

In 2006, Miller made his first onscreen acting debut in the TV series called Cakey! The Cake from Outer Space. Since then, Miller became a fixture on the television screens. He appeared in television projects such as Critical Hit!, Californication, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Royal Pains.

Just two years after his first television role, Miller made his cinematic debut in the film called Afterschool. Afterschool would go on to gross $50,000 worldwide. However, for starring in the film, Miller was paid $150,000 for the lead role according to CA Knowledge.

Since then, Miller became a fixture in the big screens. He was casted in various films such as City Island, Beware the Gonzo, Every Day, and Another Happy Day. For Another Happy Day, Miller was paid $480,000 for starring as Elliot. Miller also earned the distinction of Breakthrough Performer at the Hamptons International Film Festival. Miller also scored on a decent payday when he starred in the thriller drama called We Need to Talk About Kevin. For making Kevin come to life, he was paid $650,000.

Just about a year later, Miller would make a memorable performance in The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Here, Miller was able to act alongside Hollywood stars Emma Watson and Logan Lerman. The film would become successful, garnering $33 million worldwide in gross sales. Afterwards, Miller would make an appearance in notable films such as Trainwreck, The Stanford Prison Experiment, Daliland, Asking for It, and Madame Bovary.

But among his notable films, Miller earned his biggest role yet in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, where he portrayed the iconic superhero called The Flash. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice would go on to gross over $873 million around the world. Furthermore, Miller would reprise his role as Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash in other DC projects including Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Arrow, and Peacemaker.

For Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice alone, Miller received $2 million. On the other hand, for making The Flash come to life in various TV series including Arrow and Peacemaker, Cheatsheet estimates that Miller rakes in as much as $25,000 per TV series which totals to $50,000. In total, Miller could be making as much as $1 million for the role of Flash alone.

Aside from the Flash, Miller also gave a good account of himself when he joined the installments of the Fantastic Beasts. It’s unknown how much Miller received for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. However, the Flash star was paid $3 million for the second installment.

Due to Miller’s notable performance as The Flash, it isn’t a surprise that he is penciled to reprise the super hero role in his own film. However, it wasn’t smooth sailing for the troubled actor. Aside from dealing with post-production issues, Miller had to deal with his own set of legal troubles, involving grooming, harassment, trespassing, and assault. In fact, rumors of Miller getting replaced were on the table. Fortunately, it seems like Miller will keep the role for at least the upcoming The Flash film. Furthermore, he’s also working on his personal issues off the screens.

Based on Collider, Miller made a public apology regarding his legal troubles by saying “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

With Miller reprising his role as The Flash in his own standalone film, reports are claiming that this could be Miller’s biggest payday yet for making the superhero come to life.

