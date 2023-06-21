F1 23 may have released last week, but the team at Codemasters is still hard at work polishing their new game. James Bralant, Social and Creator Manager for EA Sports, released a post discussing some of the improvements the development team are working on.

They broke the post into four categories: Investigating, Awaiting Patch, Resolved, and Closed, with the first expected Patch to be launched around June 26th.

The issues include making improvements to Braking Point, friends list issues, and adjustments to two-player career. They've already resolved an issue too concerning Community Grand Prix Events not counting race results.

Without further ado, let's see what the dev team is working on. Do note that this list does not reflect everything the dev team is working on. And anything under Awaiting Patch may not get resolved in the next patch, but in another one down the road.

F1 23 Community Raised Issues – June 21st

Investigating

AI slowing to match speed on Quali Inlaps

No pitlane limit or distance warning message when using the cockpit cam

Low framerate when driving through smoke

Hard tyre unavailable after Sprint races in Two-Player Career

Time Trial OSD customisation for ‘F1 Dial' not saving

Logitech TrueForce is unavailable on Xbox

Various Force Feedback issues across multiple platforms

EA friends list showing as empty for those with a large number of friends

Awaiting

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Contracts end before the final race of the season in My Team

Freeze when a player disconnects from an online session (PlayStation)

Safety Car and Formation Lap disabled in 25% race distance

Braking Point getting stuck at Chapter 7 (When on-screen display is disabled)

Unable to invite friends to race using system menus (Xbox & PlayStation)

Issues with ghosting cars when ‘collisions off for first lap only’ is enabled

Framerate drops during night races

Creating a second Career save with F2 causes the game to crash

After a red flag, finishing positions can be incorrect

Two-player Career uses Equal Performance instead of Realistic performance

Driving out of the 11th garage at Monaco causes the car to hit the wall

Logitech TrueForce is unavailable (PlayStation & PC)

Switching between Performance and Quality modes causes framerate issues (Xbox)

Sponsor decals do not appear on race suits and helmets in My Team

Virtual rear view mirror stays on screen when looking backwards

F1 World goal expires while a bonus goal is active

Resolved

Community Grand Prix events not counting race results (Fixed in Online Services)

How To Report A Bug Or Issue

If you want to report a bug or issue in F1 23, you'll need to make an EA account. If you've played any modern Electronic Arts game, the chances are you already have one. After that's done, here's how to report an issue:

Re-check the list above to see if your report is already in there

Visit the F1 23 Technical Issues and Bug Reports boards to see if your reported issue is there, as well

If you're issue is nowhere to be seen, make a post using the template they provide you when creating a new post It's also helpful to share any files like screenshots, videos, or hardware configuration files

And for Account Related issues, visit EA Help

F1 23 released on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

For more on F1 23 and other sports related gaming news, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.