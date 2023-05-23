Massimo Marchiano is the published author of "Dawkin: A Tall Tale", a sci-fi western novel. When he's not writing about cowboys and aliens, he's watching his favorite Philly Sports team lose (or winning with them himself in his favorite video games).

F1 23’s Deep Dive Episode 2 is out, and with it, new details on the upcoming Formula 1 simulator. The video focused on two major aspects: Braking Point 2, a narrative mode continued from the original in F1 21. Then there’s the all-new F1 World, a mode which adds a variety of content that coincides with the Formula 1 Season.

F1 23 Braking Point 2

Story

Braking Point returns after a one year absence in F1 22. It continues the story of two young drivers, Aiden Jackson and Devon Butler and their quest to reach the top. However, now the two racers are teammates for the all-new fictional Konnersport Racing.

The game will also XP rewards based on your performance (on the track) and reputation (off the track). It is similar to the NBA 2K series’ MyCareer game mode. In that game, the player controls their responses to media personnel. Depending on their decision, they may raise/lower their team chemistry or affect how fans will think of them. It seems F1 23 will try to emulate that mechanic into the racing world.

The player can also make decisions revolving around their car, which will also affect their reputation and earn them XP for the Podium Pass.

Similar to Madden NFL’s Social Media page that has been in the series for a long time, there is a “social” page, which lets you see fan and media reactions to all the latest in the league. Also included is the amount of followers your team has. There’s no way to tell right now if your following increases with each successful race/interview.

The player can also trigger different types of challenges, as well as bonus missions depending on their answers and decisions they make in-game.

New Character

F1 23’s Braking Point 2 also introduces a new character and F2 driver, Callie Mayer. She is the sister of Devon Butler, and is dominant F2 driver who’s skill threatens the position of the two main characters. According to the developers, the writing team collaborated with Williams F1 development driver Jamie Chadwick, who said she was happy with how Callie is “focused on performance results”.

In the video, we also Callie donning Konnersport Racing gear, hinting that she may find her place on the team, competing against the world’s best in Formula 1.

Those who pre-order the game can also use the Braking Point characters as driver icons in MyTeam.

F1® World

F1 World is the new hub for F1 23, and is a space for both single-player and multiplayer content. Players can complete challenges, compete online, or participate in events congruent with the Formula 1 2023 season. All of these activities increase your tech level, which earn you access to more upgrades. The more upgraded your car’s performances, the more access you’ll receive to other events. There’s three major modes, Series, Solo & Multiplayer Events, and Ranked Multiplayer

Solo Series has the player complete different challenges in a variety of circuits in multiple vehicles. Some of the events in the video included:

Street Circuits

Official F1 Series

Australia Mastery

Europe

Each series event has different objectives the player must complete in order to progress.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Solo & Multiplayer Events include daily, weekly, and seasonal events like multiplayer grand prix races and time trial events. Judging from what we saw, there seems to be other types of events and challenges in store for players to take part in. Other event examples include:

Arcade Race

Quick Race

Ironman

Hot Laps

Scenarios

Events will be updates in alignment with the real Formula 1 schedule.

Car Upgrades & Customization

Each player will have their own F1 World Car, which can be upgraded in one of two ways. You can upgrade or customize car parts like brakes and gearboxes. Then there’s also team member upgrades such as the team principal, strategist, and R&D Team. You can also get sponsors which will upgrade the performance of your car.

They can have contracts assigned to them in order to even further upgrade your car during gameplay.

The New Engineering System allows the player to craft different kinds of upgrades with their car. The player can use their resources to complete blueprints, upgrade contracts, and unlock stickers for the compendium.

Speaking of the compendium, it’s a sticker album with photos throughout Formula 1’s history. Throughout the game you’ll collect stickers to complete certain collections. Some pictures require 2 or 4, and all albums are differently labeled for each team. We know that Red Bull and Ferrari will each have their own albums.

F1 23’s Ranked Multiplayer

In addition to being able to participate in F1 23’s e-sports series, F1 23 has a newly revamped Ranked Multiplayer system. It essentially creates a division-based leaderboard system that updates weekly. Players start in what appears to be the bronze division, and depending on their performances can climb all the way up to the elite division.

There’s 100 players in each group, and you must land within a certain spot to be eligible for moving up. Players who do move up the ranks get an additional Podium Pass XP reward based on their rank.

5% XP for Silver Ranks

10% XP for Gold Ranks

20% XP for Elite Ranks

A new Goal system has been added as well to enable the players a speedy yet challenging way to upgrade their F1 World car.

F1 23 releases on Friday, June 16th, 2023, and on Tuesday, June 13th for those who pre-order the Champions Edition. You can learn more about the different versions here. If you missed the first deep dive, which focused on gameplay, you can check out our other article. It will release for Playstation 5, Playstation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

For more F1 and sports gaming news check out ClutchPoints gaming for more.