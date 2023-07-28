F1 Manager 2023 is set to release next week, with it's reveal trailer that released just yesterday. With the new Formula 1 game trailer comes details about the game's new features, changes, and improvements coming to the latest Formula 1 installment. This will be Frontier Development's second F1 Manager game and the second in the series.

Below is the Gameplay trailer for F1 manager 2023:

F1 Manager is a game where instead of controlling the driver, you become the team principal. For those wanting to become Toto Wolf or Christian Horner, this game gives you the opportunity to do so.

The game lets you manage things from developing your car to managing your staff. The latest installment brings changes in the forms of new circuits, Sprint Events, and more.

And of course, F1 Manager brings updated driver rosters and plenty of gameplay changes to improve the experience. Players have the choice to take over the wheel themselves in F1 23, or manage from behind the scenes in Manager. Speaking of rosters, we're curious to see if Daniel Ricciardo makes it to the final game, since joining midway through the Formula One season.

F1 Manager 2023 Release Date: July 31st, 2023

F1 Manager 2023 comes out Monday, July 31st for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, and Epic Games Store. The cost of the standard edition is $54.99 (USD), with a Deluxe Edition costing $64.99.

Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition receive four days of early access. This means they can play the game starting on July 27th. Deluxe edition owners also receive the Deluxe Upgrade Pack.

Gameplay

All the new gameplay changes and features revolve around the new Sporting Director, who trains pit crews and improves their performance as the season progresses. Crew morale and skill will be elevated, or reduced depending on the team's performance and your role as a manager. This could be the difference between a fast pit stop, or a slow one full of mistakes. You can control things different aspects like a team's training schedule that'll affect your performance.

On the track, three major key areas have been improved and expanded upon: Driver Confidence, Tactics & Tires. This means team principals will need to be more cautious about their strategy and planning. It'll give a more realistic listing of duties and

Drivers with a good level of confidence will be more daring and will try harder to overtake their opponents. Tyre temperatures will also be much more important, so keep on the lookout for these details before you start your session. Both driver confidence and tyre management will heavily affect the tactics your team uses during the race.

Additionally, even things such as car weight and reliability also seem to play a role in team strategies.

There will also be new ERS battle assist options, which can be applied to both offensive and defensive strategies when using DRS. Since the track's surface changes throughout the race, and weather can change at any second, it can all have an impact on the vehicle as well as the driver. You'll also be able to check how well your driver was supposed to perform, compared to how they really are during the race.

Expanded Series simulations allows players to check on upcoming talent in Formula 2 & 3. These players can then be scouted and potentially make their way onto F1 rosters.

Race Replay & Revised Driver Development

Race Replay allows players to re-live “key moments” from the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championships. By utilizing real world data, race replay recreates the same exact conditions of the race as accurately as it can. So if you want to help a certain driver overtake Max Verstappen at the Miami Grand Prix, it's possible to do so.

Revised Driver Development allows the player to improve on specific areas of their driver. Drivers aren't able to develop as well once they reach a certain age, which means consistent performances will be what keeps them from getting worse. Contracts are also being revised for both drivers and staff members. You can now sign either for the beginning of the following season. This allows managers a little more leeway when building their own team.

The racing simulation game has also had it's most important feature improved… race simulating. Drivers are more encouraged now to do more realistic maneuvers, such as overtaking. Everything from turning corners and blasting ahead on straightaways has been improved. There's also an updated incident system which will make those wheel-to-wheel interactions a lot more dramatic.

And that's everything new with F1 Manager 2023. For more information on Formula One Games, like F1 23, check out ClutchPoints Gaming for more.