A new F1 23 patch dropped this week for all platforms, which brings many fixes and improvements to the game. Coming off the British GP, where Red Bull driver Max Verstappen once again took first place with ease, many Formula One fans may want to take a crack at the course themselves and beat the legendary driver.

Well if you're one of those individuals you'll be happy to learn that the new patch fixes a lot of issues in the game across various modes like Career, F1 World, and Braking Point, among many other things.

The update comes shortly after patch 1.05, which addressed issues concerning Red Flags, Race Distances, and Two-Player Careers. Since the game's release, developer Codemasters has been hard at work addressing issues brought up by the F1 community.

The biggest changes to the update include fixes to issues in Career mode's negotiations and driver retirements feature, as well as gameplay improvements for players using the Logitech Wheel on Xbox.

While we patiently wait for the Hungarian Grand Prix, which takes place on July 23rd, you can check out the full patch notes for update 1.07 below.

F1 23 Patch 1.07 Notes

Here is the full patch 1.07 notes for F1 23:

Fixed an issue where equal performance cars did not have equal tyre wear rates

Fixed an issue in Career where contract negotiations and driver retirements occur before the last race of the season

Fixed an issue where players experience loss of Force Feedback while playing with a Logitech wheel on Xbox

Fixed an issue where players experience loss of auto save feature while playing with a Logitech wheel on Xbox

Fixed an issue where Force Feedback can be lost after returning focus to the game on PC

Fixed an issue where AI drivers could slow down and match player speed during Qualifying Inlaps

Fixed an issue in the Community Grand Prix where participating in the event would lock assists for other game modes

Fixed an issue in My Team Career where sponsor decals could not be removed only replaced

Fixed an issue in Multiplayer where FPS could drop any time someone disconnects from a race mid-session

Fixed an issue in F1 World where using a team member with the “lower cost to boost” perk can result in prices becoming much larger

Fixed an issue where Sponsor boards would be black at Singapore

Fixed an issue where in cockpit camera no pit limit speed or distance warning message would be present

Fixed an issue in Time Trial where any change to the “F1 Dial' OSD element would not be saved

Fixed an issue where Gamertags were displayed incorrectly on screen

Updated news article in Chapter 10 of Braking Point

Fixed an issue where changing primary Engine Supplier at the start of a new My Team Career Season would cause a crash

Fixed an issue where, for some players, audio would drop out during gameplay

Fixed an issue where some EA app players were unable to purchase consumables

Fixed an issue where game could crash when returning to a windowed game mode

Fixed an issue where the Tyre Set information was not correct in the UDP telemetry data

General Stability Improvements

Various Minor Fixes

F1 23 Details

F1 23 released on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). It received generally favorable reviews from critics, who praised the story and gameplay.

