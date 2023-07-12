Formula One is a ruthless sport. If a driver can't live up to their team's expectations, they won't just wait around for them and bank on the chance they'll improve. That was the case for AlphaTauri Nyck De Vries as he was removed from the team's racing roster about halfway through his rookie year.

De Vries was unable to place anywhere higher than 12th place through his first 10 races. He's one of only two drivers this year who hasn't recorded a single point yet (the other being Logan Sargeant). Some have criticized the decision to remove him from the team, but that's just reality. His teammate, Yuki Tsunoda has only two points this season with back-to-back 10th place finishes in Australia and Azerbaijan

AlphaTauri as a team has struggled this year, and it's obvious changes needed to be made. So while De Vries is out, they've brought Daniel Ricciardo back with another chance to prove himself.

Ricciardo started his Formula One Career in 2011, and while he's never been a champion, he's always remained competitive. He previously drove for Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing, Renault, and McLaren throughout his career, earning 3rd place two times.

His last season with McLaren was his worst since 2013, earning 11th place. It was the first time he was outside the top 10 racers in almost a decade, and it was clear two needed to split ways.

But Daniel Ricciardo has earned another chance. The question now is: Will Codemasters bring him back to F1 23?

Should Codemasters Add Daniel Ricciardo To F1 23?

As of right now, you can't sign Daniel Ricciardo to your F1 racing team, but should Codemasters add him in the game?

The answer is an obvious yes. Daniel Ricciardo is an experienced driver with years of experience, and though he's never won the F1 Championship, he always remained competitive during his prime. We don't know how he'll perform with AlphaTauri, but that's no reason not to put him in the game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Considering F1 23 aims to be an accurate simulation of the real sport, it only makes sense to add Ricciardo to the game's roster. Surely, there would need to be a lot of work involved. First, Codemasters would have to create the player, the player model, his overall, stats, and everything else necessary to fully implement him in the game.

Ricciardo was in F1 22. Perhaps the developers still have access to some of the face scans and materials needed to make a 23 model.

F1 23 launched less than a month ago, and we're not getting F1 24 anytime soon. Therefore, it stands to reason that adding Ricciardo seems necessary to keep true and accurate to Formula One.

But don't expect to Ricciardo to be in the game right away and with a solid rating. Despite being a fan-favorite driver, his last F1 22 rating was an abysmal 79. We expect his F1 23 numbers to be roughly the same, should he return to the series.

The developers at Codemasters are experts when it comes to racing simulation video games. We're sure they'll have something up their sleeve.

F1 23 Release Date

F1 23 launched on June 16th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store). The Champions Edition gave players three-days of early access.

For more information on F1 23, including the recently released patch 1.07 as well as the new content coming this month, check out ClutchPoints Gaming.