The Atlanta Falcons needed their quarterback to engineer a drive using his arm, rather than their usual ground-and-pound style of play. Desmond Ridder stepped up and delivered in a dramatic 21-19 win over the Houston Texans.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith loved what he saw from the second-year signal caller. “Pretty damn good,” was his assessment to reporters after the game, per ESPN's Michael Rothstein.

Rookie sensation CJ Stroud and the Texans offense got the ball back with just under seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and down 18-12. Stroud took his team 75 yards, capping off the drive with an 18-yard TD pass to TE Dalton Schultz and giving the visitors a 19-18 lead.

Enter Desmond Ridder.

After a week of questions about his job status following a brutal performance in London in a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ridder answered the call this Sunday. With 1:49 on the clock, Ridder went 5-for-5 passing and drove the Falcons down to the Houston 19-yard line.

K Younghoe Koo converted a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Falcons the 21-19 win.

The game-winning drive was an important development for Ridder. The Falcons have been extremely conservative on offense despite using two first-round draft picks on pass catchers in recent drafts. Ridder made use of his tools in this win — TE Kyle Pitts finished the contest with seven catches for 87 yards, and WR Drake London added 78 yards on six receptions.

If Ridder continues to develop as a passer, Smith can open up the Falcons' offense and make use of their ample collection of playmakers. It was a strong statement from Ridder to lead Atlanta to victory using his arm, and perhaps a sign of things to come for the 3-2 squad.