The Atlanta Falcons found themselves trailing by one with less than two minutes to go against the Houston Texans. But then Desmond Ridder stepped in and proved the Falcons right in sticking with him as QB1.

Ridder hit short passes to Bijan Robinson and Drake London before scrambling for five yards on the ground. Another pair of passes to Kyle Pitts and London put the Falcons on Houston's 49-yard line. Ridder would then find London for a massive 23-yard gain, putting Atlanta at the 26-yard line. A time-killing run and Houston penalty later, the Falcons lined up for a game-winning 37-yard field goal.

Younghoe Koo called game.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Overall, Ridder completed 5-of-5 passes for 44 yards. His steady play helped the Falcons march down the field and secure the last second victory. The W now moves Atlanta to 3-2 this season. With the NFC South being wide open, a clutch win like that could be the difference for the Falcons at the end of the season.

If Atlanta truly wants to make some playoff noise, they'll be counting on Desmond Ridder. On the season, he has thrown for 744 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. On the surface, those numbers don't point to true QB1 success.

But Ridder had a breakthrough against the Texans. Alongside his game-winning drive, Ridder threw for a season-high 329 yards. It was the first game this season in which Ridder had a touchdown pass without throwing an interception.

While the Falcons will be celebrating after Week 5, they know their job is far from finished. Ridder will continue to be evaluated throughout the season. But at least against the Texans, Ridder showed a glimmer of hope as to why he could be the present and future in Atlanta.