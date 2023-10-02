The Atlanta Falcons traveled to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the offense did not do much of anything in an ugly 23-7 loss. The Falcons scored just one touchdown as Desmond Ridder finished 19-of-31 for 191 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in a disheartening performance all around. Despite the poor effort, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith is sticking with Ridder as the starting quarterback, per Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network.

‘Falcons HC Arthur Smith tells reporters that Desmond Ridder remains the starting QB.'

After another subpar offensive showing, there is an argument to be made to bench Ridder and go with backup Taylor Heinicke. But Smith isn't turning to the veteran just yet, instead giving Ridder another chance against the Houston Texans in Week 5.

On the year, Ridder has thrown for just 744 yards with three scores and three interceptions, including two on Sunday which were back-to-back and set social media on fire. The Falcons are 25th in points per game (15.5) and 30th in passing yards, although Smith's insistence to run the ball often has a lot to do with that. Moreover, the shocking lack of usage of Kyle Pitts is another head-scratcher, so there are other issues besides the quarterback play.

Ridder played four games in 2022 as a rookie and threw for 708 yards with a pair of touchdowns and zero interceptions, so Ridder not making that jump so far is a big concern for the Falcons. Nonetheless, Smith is sticking with Desmond Ridder as QB1, at least for now.