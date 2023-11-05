Josh Dobbs leads remarkable Vikings comeback in his first game with team, just days after he was acquired from Cardinals

It was far beyond a storybook finish for Josh Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings. Pressed into action when backup quarterback Jaren Hall suffered a concussion early in the game, the newly acquired Dobbs threw 2 TD passes and ran for another score as the Vikings rallied to secure a 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Joshua Dobbs, from the University of Tennessee pic.twitter.com/0emQDYUaPG — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) November 5, 2023

They better get that Joshua Dobbs jersey over at the @Vikings Team Store! — Kyle Rudolph (@KyleRudolph) November 5, 2023

Man, Joshua Dobbs legit had to be a rocket scientist. Dude has had to learn 5 different play books in less than a year. Straight into the game in a backed up situation. How much tougher could it be? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 5, 2023

Vikings Nation exploded with excitement after Dobbs led a game-winning, 11-play, 75-yard drive that culminated with his 6-yard TD pass to Brandon Powell with 22 seconds remaining in the game.

The Vikings acquired Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline. Dobbs had started the first 8 games of the season for the Cardinals, but he was made available when the Cardinals benched him after their Week 8 loss.

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah decided to bring Dobbs in after Minnesota starting quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the Vikings Week 8 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Even though he had just a couple of days in practice, Dobbs was able to complete 20 of 30 passes for 158 yards with 2 touchdowns. In addition to his passing, he carried the ball 7 times for 66 yards and scored 1 touchdown.

He was able to absorb enough of the playbook to keep the Vikings in the game even though he struggled immediately after he came into the game. He was sacked in the end zone on his first possession for a Falcons safety and he also fumbled 3 times in the game.

However, Josh Dobbs was able to pull off several near-miraculous escapes that allowed him to lead the memorable comeback victory.