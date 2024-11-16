The 6-4 Atlanta Falcons hold a two-game lead in the NFC South, but certainly can't take anything for granted in a crowded playoff picture in the conference. After a difficult 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta made a series of roster moves to prepare for their upcoming Week 11 opponent, the Denver Broncos, per USA Today's Matt Urben.

The Falcons activated C Drew Dalman and EDGE Lorenzo Carter from injured reserve. Atlanta put OLB James Smith-Williams and DL Ta’Quon Graham on injured reserve.

They signed CB Natrone Brooks up from the practice squad, released KR Jakeem Grant from the practice squad and signed OL Matt Hennessy to the practice squad. Finally, the Falcons elevated DB Dane Cruikshank and OLB Khalid Kareem from the practice squad for Week 11.

Dalman, the team's starting center, has been out since Week 3. Carter missed the last four games because of a concussion.

The Falcons will be without six players this week: CB Mike Hughes (neck), ILB JD Bertrand (concussion), ILB Troy Andersen (knee), CB Dee Alford (hamstring), CB Antonio Hamilton (pectoral) and TE Charlie Woerner (concussion).

Falcons limping toward critical stretch

Fortunately, Atlanta only has one divisional clash left on its schedule, so its pursuit of the NFC South crown is largely safe. However, with seven games left in the regular season, the Falcons have injuries bearing down on its roster.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson received healthy praise from Rams head coach Sean McVay about his time as the team's passing game coordinator.

“Just steady,” McVay said about the former member of his coaching staff. “I think he had a really steady, calm demeanor … He's always had such a good feel. We gave him a lot of responsibility, but he always looked at it where guys have certain roles and responsibilities, but they also want to prepare themselves for whenever that next opportunity arises. I would say the steadiness, just the calm demeanor. I think that rubs off on those guys and they've played really well offensively. I think he's done an awesome job.”

On the other side of the steady spectrum, kicker Younghoe Koo may be on his last chance with the Falcons. The 30-year-old kicker is 17-of-24 this season with five misses over his last seven field goal attempts.

Head coach Raheem Morris recently endorsed Koo, but it's never good when the head coach talks about his kicker, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world in Younghoe. He had an off day,” said Morris. “Shooters shoot. He went out there and took his shots today and didn’t make them. We’ve got history. With Koo, I’m going to ride that thing till the wheels fall off.”

The Falcons travel to Denver to face the Broncos in Week 11 on Sunday, November 17, at 4:05 p.m. EST.