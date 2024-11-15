The Atlanta Falcons couldn’t get out of their own way in an error-filled loss to their NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints. There’s plenty of blame to go around for the Falcons’ misstep but kicker Younghoe Koo had a particularly miserable game, missing three field goals in the 20-17 defeat. Despite the dreadful outing, Falcons’ coach Raheem Morris expressed confidence in Koo after the game.

On Wednesday, Morris reiterated his belief in the seventh-year veteran. “We’ve got history. With Koo, I’m going to ride that thing till the wheels fall off,” Morris told reporters, per The Athletic’s Josh Kendall.

Koo has earned the faith of his head coach by being one of the league’s most reliable kickers since joining the Falcons in 2019. In his first full season with Atlanta, in 2020, Koo hit a ridiculous 94.9 percent of his kicks, including going 8-8 from 50+ yards out. He’s held steady, hitting 86.5 percent of his field goal attempts over the last two seasons. But in 2024, Koo has struggled.

In 10 games this season, the Falcons’ kicker has already missed seven field goals. He missed a total of seven field goals in his first 40 games with Atlanta in a span of three years.

Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo had a nightmare game against the Saints

In Week 10, the wheels nearly did fall off as Koo missed three kicks against the Saints. He was wide left on a 53-yard try early in the second quarter with the Falcons trailing 0-3. Koo then had a chance to make it a one-score game just before halftime but his 35-yard attempt was blocked. Finally, Atlanta’s offense set up a 46-yard field goal to tie the game at 20 late in the fourth quarter but Koo hit the upright.

On the plus side, he did hit both his extra point tries. In fact, he’s a perfect 23-23 on extra points this season.

It was a frustrating day in a frustrating season for Koo but he clearly has his coach’s unwavering support after years of dependability. And, the kicker is not solely to blame for the Falcons’ loss as Kirk Cousins struggled in clutch moments as well.

After Koo’s fourth quarter miss, the defense held and Atlanta got the ball back down three with a little over five minutes remaining. The Falcons worked their way to the Saints’ 44-yard line but Cousins threw an interception just prior to the two-minute warning.

Atlanta’s defense again held, keeping the score 20-17 and the offense went to work with 95 seconds on the clock. But the Falcons turned the ball over on downs after failing to pick up a fourth and four conversion.

Atlanta will look to get back on track when they travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in Week 11. The Broncos missed a field goal of their own last Sunday in a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.