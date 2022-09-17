Falcons forced to make difficult decision on Damien Williams

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams took a knock during the team’s season-opener against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. The 30-year-old was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter, but as it turns out, the injury is more serious than earlier anticipated. So much so, that the Falcons have announced that Williams has been placed on injured reserve.

Williams sustained the injury when a Saints offensive linesman fell on him during a tackle. He played through the pain during the game, but by his own admission, he felt sore the following day (via Michael Rothstein of ESPN):

“Oh man, all 300 pounds on that little baby rib, man. That’s all it was, man,” Williams said Monday. “All 300 pounds on that little baby rib, man. It got me, though. It got me.”

This recent decision by the Falcons means that Damien Williams will be out of commission for at least the next four weeks. Cordarelle Patterson is likely to take on much of the workload in Williams’ stead, with the former logging a career-high 22 carries and 120 rushing yards in Atlanta’s 27-26 opening-day loss against the Saints. Some snaps could also be in line for rookie Tyler Allgeier out of BYU, although he was inactive on Sunday against New Orleans.

It only gets tougher for the Falcons moving forward, with a matchup against the defending champs Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Both teams are coming off Week 1 defeats, and the Rams are considered the favorites to emerge with a victory come Sunday.