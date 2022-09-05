Falcons get major injury update on star rookie ahead of Week 1

Drake London fully participated in Atlanta Falcons practice on Monday, per Joe Patrick. Patrick did add that it was an unpadded practice which consisted mainly of walkthroughs. Nevertheless, London’s participation is a great sign for the Falcons.

London left a Falcons preseason game with a concerning injury a few weeks ago. Fortunately, the young receiver was able to walk around the sideline after being removed from the game. Nevertheless, Atlanta had every intention of making sure he was completely healthy before bringing him back into the fold.

Drake London, who was selected No. 8 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, received a promising update from Falcons head coach Arthur Smith last week.

“I feel good about where he’s at, but I’m not going to make a prediction. But I feel good about where he’s at.”

The Falcons certainly seemed to have dodged a bullet on London. He is projected to be a vital piece to the puzzle in 2022. The Falcons may face their share of struggles as a team, but the development of young players such as Drake London is of the utmost importance.

The USC product tallied over 2,100 total receiving yards during his time in college. Additionally, London reeled in 160 receptions and 15 touchdowns.

Drake London will be especially important for the Falcons given the Calvin Ridley suspension. Ridley is a star receiver who was suspended for gambling on games last year.

As long as London is healthy, he is someone the Falcons will lean on in 2022. He also profiles as a crucial building block for the future in Atlanta.