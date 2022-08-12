Drake London exits Falcons preseason debut with concerning injury

Atlanta Falcons fans were excited to see Drake London’s preseason debut. However, it did not go as planned. The team announced that the young wide receiver left the game with an injury and will not return, via Adam Schefter.

Update: The initial injury looked concerning. But Falcons fans can take a sigh of relief for now, as NFL Network Reporter Bridget Condon shared the following update on the receiver.

“Drake London is walking around the sideline so whatever the issue is it doesn’t appear to be too serious.”

Enduring a lengthy injury this early in the season would be devastating. So the Falcons certainly hope they dodged a bullet in this scenario with Drake London.

The former USC standout was selected 8th overall by Atlanta in the 2022 NFL Draft. London is known for his athleticism. There have been questions about his speed, but it doesn’t seem to be much of an issue. But injuries have plagued him in the past, as he suffered a fractured ankle last year. So that fact alone made this injury scare even more concerning.

Drake London profiles as a key contributor to this Falcons team as they continue to rebuild. He will be a core piece moving forward.

As long as he avoids injury and remains on the field, London should be in line for a monster rookie season.

We will continue to provide updates on the injury he suffered in the Falcon’s preseason opener as they become public. For now, Atlanta is hopeful he avoided anything serious.